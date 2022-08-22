Wordle Today: Here’s The Answers Of Wordle #429 For August 22, 2022

Wordle Today: Since we have shared a lot of Wordle strategies with you over the past few days, we are sure you will be able to handle Wordle today on your own if you have followed them.

Do not worry if you are confused. As always, here are the top 5 Wordle hints and clues to help you solve for the answer for wordle today. In case you fail to get the solution, you can always scroll down to find it.

Wordle Today – General Wordle tips and tricks Of Wordle #429 For August 22,

Make sure you don’t use the same letter twice in your opening guess. Your first guess should include a couple of vowels, particularly ‘A’ and ‘E’. Do not use letters such as ‘X’, ‘Z’, or ‘Q’ until later, when you have more understanding of the question. ‘RAISE’ is a good word to start with, and ‘TOUCH’ is a good second guess.

Wordle Today – Wordle #429 hints and clues for August 22…

Today Wordle 429 begins with the letter M. Today Wordle 429 contains Only Two vowels. “The quality of being particularly good or worthy, especially so as to deserve praise or reward. If these clues seem a bit ridiculous, please accept my apologies

Wordle Today’s answer, Monday, August 22, 2022

The answer to today’s Wordle (Wordle 429, August 22 ) is MERIT!! Which Means The quality of being particularly good or worthy, especially so as to deserve praise or reward.