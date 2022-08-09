Wordle Today: Here’s The Answers Of Wordle #416 For August 9, 2022

Wordle Today: Since we have shared a lot of Wordle strategies with you over the past few days, we are sure you will be able to handle Wordle today on your own if you have followed them.

Do not worry if you are confused. As always, here are the top 5 Wordle hints and clues to help you solve for the answer for wordle today. In case you fail to get the solution, you can always scroll down to find it.

Wordle Today – General Wordle tips and tricks Of Wordle #416 For August 9,

Make sure you don’t use the same letter twice in your opening guess.

Your first guess should include a couple of vowels, particularly ‘A’ and ‘E’.

Do not use letters such as ‘X’, ‘Z’, or ‘Q’ until later, when you have more understanding of the question.

‘RAISE’ is a good word to start with, and ‘TOUCH’ is a good second guess.

Wordle Today – Wordle #416 hints and clues for August 9…

1. Today Wordle 416 begins with the letter P.

2. Today Wordle 416 contains Only One vowel. ( One Letter has Been Repeated)

3.“ A small flat cake of minced or finely chopped food, especially meat.