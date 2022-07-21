25.1 C
Wordle Today: Here’s The Answers Of Wordle #397 For July 21, 2022

By Arsi Mughal
Wordle Today: Since we have shared a lot of Wordle strategies with you over the past few days, we are sure you will be able to handle Wordle today on your own if you have followed them.

Do not worry if you are confused. As always, here are the top 5 Wordle hints and clues to help you solve for answer for wordle today. In case you fail to get the solution, you can always scroll down to find it.

Must Read: 1 Lucky Powerball Player Wins Nearly R100M

Wordle Today – General Wordle tips and tricks Of Wordle #397 For July 21,

  • Make sure you don’t use the same letter twice in your opening guess.
  • Your first guess should include a couple of vowels, particularly ‘A’ and ‘E’.
  • Do not use letters such as ‘X’, ‘Z’, or ‘Q’ until later, when you have more understanding of the question.
  • ‘RAISE’ is a good word to start with, and ‘TOUCH’ is a good second guess.

Wordle Today – Wordle #397 hints and clues for July 21…

1. Today Wordle 397 begins with the letter A.

2. Today Wordle 397 contains Only Two vowels.

3.“ It is a small bug which feeds by sucking sap from plants.

4. If these clues seem a bit ridiculous, please accept my apologies.

Wordle Today’s answer, Thursday, July 21, 2022

The answer to today’s Wordle (Wordle 397, July 21) is APHID!, Which Means It is a small bug which feeds by sucking sap from plants.

