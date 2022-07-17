Wordle Today: Here’s The Answers Of Wordle #393 For July 17, 2022

Wordle Today: Since we have shared a lot of Wordle strategies with you over the past few days, we are sure you will be able to handle Wordle today on your own if you have followed them.

Do not worry if you are confused. As always, here are the top 5 Wordle hints and clues to help you solve for answer for wordle today. In case you fail to get the solution, you can always scroll down to find it.

Wordle Today – General Wordle tips and tricks Of Wordle #393 For July 17,

Make sure you don’t use the same letter twice in your opening guess.

Your first guess should include a couple of vowels, particularly ‘A’ and ‘E’.

Do not use letters such as ‘X’, ‘Z’, or ‘Q’ until later, when you have more understanding of the question.

‘RAISE’ is a good word to start with, and ‘TOUCH’ is a good second guess.

Wordle Today – Wordle #393 hints and clues for July 17…

1. Today Wordle 393 begins with the letter W.

2. Today Wordle 393 contains Only One vowel.

3.“Funny or amusing in a slightly odd or peculiar way.

4. If these clues seem a bit ridiculous, please accept my apologies. Wordle Today’s answer, Sunday, July 17, 2022 The answer to today’s Wordle (Wordle 393, July 17) is – WACKY! Which Means Funny or amusing in a slightly odd or peculiar way.

