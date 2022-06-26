32.9 C
Wordle Today: Here’s The Answers Of Wordle #372 For June 26, 2022

By Arsi Mughal
Wordle Today: Since we have shared a lot of Wordle strategies with you over the past few days, we are sure you will be able to handle Wordle today’s on your own if you have followed them. Do not worry if you are confused. As always, here are the top 5 Wordle hints and clues to help you solve for Wordle today. In case you fail to get the solution, you can always scroll down to find it.
Wordle Today – General Wordle tips and tricks Of Wordle #372 For June 26,

  • Make sure you don’t use the same letter twice in your opening guess.
  • Your first guess should include a couple of vowels, particularly ‘A’ and ‘E’.
  • Do not use letters such as ‘X’, ‘Z’, or ‘Q’ until later, when you have more understanding of the question.
  • ‘RAISE’ is a good word to start with, and ‘TOUCH’ is a good second guess.

Wordle Today – Wordle #372 hints and clues for June 26…

1. Today Wordle 372 begins with the letter R.

2. Today Wordle 372 contains Only One vowel.

3.“(Of knowledge or skill) impaired by lack of recent practice

4. If these clues seem a bit ridiculous, please accept my apologies.
Wordle Today’s answer, Thursday, June 24, 2022
The answer to today’s Wordle (Wordle 372, June 26) is RUSTY! ! Which Means (Of knowledge or skill) impaired by lack of recent practice.
