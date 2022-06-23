Wordle Today: Here’s The Answers Of Wordle #369 For June 23, 2022

Wordle Today: Since we have shared a lot of Wordle strategies with you over the past few days, we are sure you will be able to handle Wordle today’s on your own if you have followed them. Do not worry if you are confused. As always, here are the top 5 Wordle hints and clues to help you solve for Wordle today. In case you fail to get the solution, you can always scroll down to find it.

Wordle Today – General Wordle tips and tricks Of Wordle #369 For June 23, Make sure you don’t use the same letter twice in your opening guess.

Your first guess should include a couple of vowels, particularly ‘A’ and ‘E’.

Do not use letters such as ‘X’, ‘Z’, or ‘Q’ until later, when you have more understanding of the question.

‘RAISE’ is a good word to start with, and ‘TOUCH’ is a good second guess. Wordle Today – Wordle #369 hints and clues for June 23… 1. Today Wordle 369 begins with the letter B. 2. Today Wordle 369 contains only one vowel. 3.“The Extreme edge of land before a steep slope or a body or water. 4. If these clues seem a bit ridiculous, please accept my apologies. Wordle Today’s answer,Thursday, June 23, 2022 The answer to today’s Wordle (Wordle 369, June 23) is BRINK!! Which Means The Extreme edge of land before a steep slope or a body or water. Related CTN News: Powerball Winning Numbers For June 22, 2022: Jackpot $312 Million Powerball & Powerball Plus Winning Numbers For June 21, 2022 Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness – Watch Online For ‘Free’ On Disney Plus