Weather in Northern Thailand to Continue to Cool

The Meteorological Department predicts that the weather in the North will be cooler as it has officially entered the winter season. High-pressure areas are covering the North and Northeast.

In addition, the westerly and northwesterly winds cover the Andaman Sea, the South, and the Gulf of Thailand, resulting in heavy rain in some areas of the South.

Due to the changing weather conditions, people in these areas should take care of their health and beware of dangers from heavy rain.

From November 2 to 5, another moderate to strong high-pressure area or cold air mass from China will spread to cover northern Thailand, the upper South, and the South China Sea.

This will initially cause thunderstorms and strong winds in some areas of the northern part of Thailand. After that, the temperature will drop, with cool weather and strong winds in the North and Northeast.

Temperatures will drop by 2-5 degrees Celsius.

The central region, including Bangkok and its vicinity, the eastern region, and the upper southern region will see temperatures drop by 1-3 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the monsoon trough passes through the central southern region, causing heavy to very heavy rain in some areas.

Northern region

Cool-weather in the morning in the upper region, with a 10 percent chance of rain, mostly in Mae Hong Son, Tak, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun provinces.

Minimum temperature 21-24 degrees Celsius

Maximum temperature 33-35 degrees Celsius

Eastern winds 10-15 km/hr.

Northeastern region

Cool-weather in the morning in the upper region, with a 10 percent chance of thunderstorms, mostly in Loei, Chaiyaphum, and Nakhon Ratchasima provinces.

Minimum temperature 22-25 degrees Celsius

Maximum temperature 31-34 degrees Celsius

Northeasterly wind 10-25 km/hr.

Central Region

There were thunderstorms in 20 percent of the area, mostly in the provinces of Kanchanaburi, Lopburi, Saraburi, Nakhon Pathom, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram and Samut Sakhon.

Minimum temperature 23-26 degrees Celsius

Maximum temperature 34-36 degrees Celsius

Eastern wind 10-20 km/hr.

Eastern Region

Thunderstorms swept 30 percent of the area, and heavy rain fell in some areas in the provinces of Chachoengsao, Sa Kaeo, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

Minimum temperature 22-26 degrees Celsius

Maximum temperature 31-34 degrees Celsius

Southeasterly wind 15-30 km/hr.

The sea has waves about 1 meter high, and in areas with thunderstorms, the waves are higher than 2 meters.

Southern region (east coast)

Thunderstorms in 40 percent of the area and heavy rain in some areas. Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat provinces

Minimum temperature 23-26 degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 32-36 degrees Celsius

Northwest wind, speed 15-35 km/hr.

The sea has waves about 1 meter high and 1-2 meters farther from shore.

Area with thunderstorms and waves higher than 2 meters.

Southern region (West Coast)

Thunderstorms in 40 percent of the area and heavy rain in some areas. Ranong, Phang Nga, Trang and Satun provinces

Minimum temperature 24-26 degrees Celsius

Maximum temperature 33-34 degrees Celsius

Northwesterly winds 15-30 km/hr.

The sea has waves about 1 meter high. In areas with thunderstorms, waves are higher than 2 meters.

Bangkok and surrounding areas

Thunderstorms in 30 percent of the area

Minimum temperature 24-25 degrees Celsius

Maximum temperature 33-35 degrees Celsius

Southeasterly winds 10-20 km/hr.