Cool Weather Foretasted for Loy Krathong in Chiang Rai

The Meteorological Department has forecasted cool weather for Chiang Rai and northern Thailand with morning fog from November 14-16th during the Loy Krathong festival holiday.

According to the Meteorological department, a high-pressure area or cold air mass from China will cover northern parts of Thailand, and due to the changing weather conditions, residents are recommended to dress warmly.

Weather forecast for November 14-16th:

Northern region

Cool-weather with morning fog

Minimum temperature 18-21 degrees Celsius

Maximum temperature 31-34 degrees Celsius

Cold weather on mountaintops, minimum temperature 9-15 degrees Celsius

Northeasterly wind, speed 10-15 km/hr.

Northeastern region

Cool-weather with some fog in the morning, with some light rain in some areas

Minimum temperature 18-22 degrees Celsius

Maximum temperature 32-34 degrees Celsius

Cold to cold weather on mountaintops, minimum temperature 12-16 degrees Celsius

Northeasterly wind, speed 10-25 km/hr.

Central Region

Cool-weather with some fog in the morning

Minimum temperature 21-24 degrees Celsius

Maximum temperature 32-34 degrees Celsius

Northeasterly wind 10-20 km/hr.

Eastern Region

Partly cloudy with some fog in the morning with some light rain in some areas

Minimum temperature 22-25 degrees Celsius

Maximum temperature 33-35 degrees Celsius

Northeasterly wind 15-35 km/hr.

The sea has waves about 1 meter high, 1-2 meters high offshore

In areas with thunderstorms, waves are higher than 2 meters

Southern region (East Coast)

There are thunderstorms in 60 percent of the area and heavy rain in some areas of Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat provinces. Minimum temperature 23-25 ​​degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 30-34 degrees Celsius

Northeasterly wind 15-35 km/hr.

The sea has waves 1-2 meters high, and in areas with thunderstorms, the waves are higher than 2 meters.

Southern region (West Coast)

Thunderstorms in 40 percent of the area and heavy rain in some areas.

In Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun provinces

Minimum temperature 23-25 ​​degrees Celsius

Maximum temperature 31-34 degrees Celsius

Eastern wind 15-30 km/hr.

The sea has waves approximately 1 meter high, and in areas with thunderstorms, the waves are higher than 2 meters.

Bangkok and surrounding areas

Partly cloudy with some fog in the morning

Minimum temperature 23-25 ​​degrees Celsius

Maximum temperature 33-35 degrees Celsius

Northeasterly wind 10-20 km/hr.

Related News: