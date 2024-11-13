Cool Weather Foretasted for Loy Krathong in Chiang Rai

The Meteorological Department has forecasted cool weather for Chiang Rai and northern Thailand with morning fog from November 14-16th during the Loy Krathong festival holiday.
According to the Meteorological department, a high-pressure area or cold air mass from China will cover northern parts of Thailand, and due to the changing weather conditions, residents are recommended to dress warmly.
Weather forecast for November 14-16th:
Northern region
Cool-weather with morning fog
Minimum temperature 18-21 degrees Celsius
Maximum temperature 31-34 degrees Celsius
Cold weather on mountaintops, minimum temperature 9-15 degrees Celsius
Northeasterly wind, speed 10-15 km/hr.
Northeastern region
Cool-weather with some fog in the morning, with some light rain in some areas
Minimum temperature 18-22 degrees Celsius
Maximum temperature 32-34 degrees Celsius
Cold to cold weather on mountaintops, minimum temperature 12-16 degrees Celsius
Northeasterly wind, speed 10-25 km/hr.
Central Region
Cool-weather with some fog in the morning
Minimum temperature 21-24 degrees Celsius
Maximum temperature 32-34 degrees Celsius
Northeasterly wind 10-20 km/hr.
Eastern Region
Partly cloudy with some fog in the morning with some light rain in some areas
Minimum temperature 22-25 degrees Celsius
Maximum temperature 33-35 degrees Celsius
Northeasterly wind 15-35 km/hr.
The sea has waves about 1 meter high, 1-2 meters high offshore
In areas with thunderstorms, waves are higher than 2 meters
Southern region (East Coast)
There are thunderstorms in 60 percent of the area and heavy rain in some areas of Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat provinces. Minimum temperature 23-25 degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 30-34 degrees Celsius
Northeasterly wind 15-35 km/hr.
The sea has waves 1-2 meters high, and in areas with thunderstorms, the waves are higher than 2 meters.
Southern region (West Coast)
Thunderstorms in 40 percent of the area and heavy rain in some areas.
In Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun provinces
Minimum temperature 23-25 degrees Celsius
Maximum temperature 31-34 degrees Celsius
Eastern wind 15-30 km/hr.
The sea has waves approximately 1 meter high, and in areas with thunderstorms, the waves are higher than 2 meters.
Bangkok and surrounding areas
Partly cloudy with some fog in the morning
Minimum temperature 23-25 degrees Celsius
Maximum temperature 33-35 degrees Celsius
Northeasterly wind 10-20 km/hr.
