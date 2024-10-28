Cold Weather Predicted for Northern Thailand

The Meteorological Department forecasts Northern and Northeastern Thailand will have cool weather in the morning and thunderstorms in some areas to the east of the Northeast, lower central and eastern regions.
A high-pressure area or cold air mass still covers the upper North and upper Northeast, along with a strong low-pressure cell on the coast of central Vietnam.
Westerly and northwesterly winds cover the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand, causing heavy rain in some areas of the South.
Some areas of the lower Central and Eastern regions will experience thunderstorms. People in these areas should be aware of the dangers of heavy rain.
The waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are moderate. The lower Andaman Sea will have waves approximately 2 meters high, while the upper Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will have waves 1-2 meters high.
In areas with thunderstorms, waves will be higher than 2 meters. Sailors in the above areas should sail cautiously and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.
Weather forecast for Thailand: 06:00 today to 06:00 tomorrow
Northern region
Cool-weather in the morning with a 10 percent chance of rain,
mostly in Mae Hong Son, Tak, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun provinces.
Minimum temperature 20-26 degrees Celsius
Maximum temperature 32-36 degrees Celsius
Northeasterly winds 10-20 km/hr.
Northeastern region
Cool-weather in the morning with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms,
mostly in Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Phanom, Sakon Nakhon, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen and Ubon Ratchathani provinces.
Minimum temperature 19-23 degrees Celsius
Maximum temperature 30-34 degrees Celsius
Northeasterly wind 10-30 km/hr.
Central Region
Thunderstorms 20 percent of the area
Mostly in the provinces of Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Ratchaburi
Samut Songkhram and Samut Sakhon
Minimum temperature 23-25 degrees Celsius
Maximum temperature 33-36 degrees Celsius
Eastern wind 10-25 km/hr.
Eastern Region
Thunderstorms 30 percent of the area
Mostly in the provinces of Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat
Minimum temperature 23-26 degrees Celsius
Maximum temperature 32-34 degrees Celsius
Northeasterly wind 15-30 km/hr.
The sea has waves about 1 meter high. In areas with thunderstorms, waves are higher than 2 meters.
Southern region (East Coast)
Thunderstorms in 60 percent of the area and heavy rain in some areas
In the area of Phetchaburi province, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani
Songkhla, Yala and Narathiwat
Minimum temperature 23-26 degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 33-34 degrees Celsius
Northwest wind, speed 15-35 km/hr.
The sea has waves about 1 meter high, far from the shore, and 1-2 meters high.
In areas with thunderstorms, waves are higher than 2 meters.
Southern region (West Coast)
Some areas have a 60 percent chance of thunderstorms and heavy rain.
Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun provinces
Minimum temperature 23-26 degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 30-33 degrees Celsius
Northwesterly winds 8-18 knots or 15-35 km/hr.
The sea has waves 1-2 meters high, and in areas with thunderstorms, the waves are higher than 2 meters.
Bangkok and surrounding areas
Thunderstorms in 30 percent of the area
Minimum temperature 26-27 degrees Celsius
Maximum temperature 33-35 degrees Celsius
Eastern winds 10-25 km/hr.
