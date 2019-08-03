Gunman Attacks El Paso Texas Walmart Killing At least 19 People

EL PASO – At least 19 people are dead and 40 injured after a 21 year-old gunman opened fire at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. Police identified the suspected as 21-year-old Patrick Crusius.

Police spokesman Robert Gomez says investigators are still trying to determine what happened during Saturday’s attack.

A spokesman for University Medical Center of El Paso, reported that 13 patients, 1 of whom died, were being treated at the facility’s trauma center.

According to Fox News, Two children, ages 2 and 9, were stabilized at the medical center before being transferred to the neighboring El Paso Children’s Hospital.

Del Sol Medical Center received 11 patients, 9 of whom were critical but stable condition and 2 who were in stable condition. The patient’s ages ranged from 35 to 82, the hospital said.

SWAT teams, FBI and DHS were on the Scene

El Paso police tweeted that blood donations were “needed urgently” to aid the injured.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Steven Groves said that President Trump had been briefed on the shooting “and we continue to monitor the situation.”

Groves added that Trump had spoken to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott as well as Attorney General Willian Barr.

Walmart tweeted: “We’re in shock over the tragic events at Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso. We’re praying for the victims, the community & our associates, as well as the first responders.

We’re working closely with law enforcement & will update as appropriate.

Source: AP, Fox

Witnesses Recount El Paso Shooting