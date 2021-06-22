Middle East
The World Health Exhibition 2021 Kicks Off in Dubai
The World Health Exhibition 2021 will be launched in Dubai, on Monday, under the slogan “By business, we unite and push the industry forward,” with the participation of more than 1,500 companies representing 150 countries.
The Director of Business Development at the American Hospital, Ghanem Al-Marri, mentioned the introduction of robotic surgery during the exhibition, while the Executive Director of the Reagent Detection Company for Industry, Anwar Rahil Al-Talib, stated that the Saudi Export Authority is interested in Saudi products and factories through its participation this year, which aims to export laboratory reagents to several countries, such as the Gulf states and some Arab countries.
Over 20,000 healthcare professionals and industry experts from more than 150 countries are expected to participate.
From the latest robots, AI, and clinics on wheels to virtual doctors and a genome centre, the best of today’s healthcare innovations were unveiled as Arab Health kicked off at the World Health Exhibition 2021 in Dubai on Monday.
Showcasing the latest in healthcare tech
With all Covid-19 safety measures in place, the event is running until June 24 at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 10am onwards. Under the theme of ‘United by business, driving the industry forward’, Arab Health and Medlab Middle East Exhibition and Congress 2021 will focus on healthcare innovation, including pharma and drug discovery, smart solutions, artificial intelligence in healthcare and digital health and technology.
Besides showcasing the latest in healthcare tech, this year’s exhibition is also conducted as a ‘smart event’ — all delegates and exhibitors are given digital badges instead of printed ones, and visitors can easily collect information just by scanning QR codes, rather than gathering piles of brochures.
All participants were required to register online and digital passes could be viewed and presented only through smartphones and not on any other gadget.
The 46th edition of the show is hosting over 1,500 exhibitors from 62 countries and 20 dedicated country pavilions, including Germany, South Korea, France, the US and Italy.
Over 300 speakers are expected to come together for the Arab Health Congress, with goal set at improving medical practice and, ultimately, patient outcomes. A total of 12 medical conferences will take place between June 21 and 24.