Thai Silk Robes Await Pope Francis for his Visit to Thailand

In a Catholic preparatory school, seamstresses from the Congregation of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Sisters of Bangkok are studiously snipping and sewing. They’ve been working tirelessly, running up the ceremonial garments Pope Francis will wear during his four-day visit to Thailand later this month.

Using Thai silk, the nimble-fingered outfitters have made two full sets of custom robes, in gold-and-white and in vivid red, to grace Pope Francis at two public Masses before tens of thousands of the faithful.

They are also stitching almost 200 robes for accompanying bishops, though no silk for them: Theirs are made of polyester.

The strong colors of the two robes for Pope Francis , known as chasubles, are not just to ensure he’s visible from a distance — they also convey meaning. The visit’s organizers say the gold and white symbolize innocence and joyfulness, while the red represents love and the blood of martyrs.

An air of quiet concentration pervades the high-ceiling room where the 11-member team of sisters have been racing the clock, 10 hours a day, ever since the 82-year-old pope’s measurements arrived from the Vatican in September.

Thai Silk Ceremonial Garments for Pope Francis