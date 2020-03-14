Thai City of Lopburi Overrun by Hundreds of Hungry Monkeys

The Thai city of Lopburi in central Thailand, was terrorized by monkeys who were seen fighting over limited amounts of food. Normally the monkeys would be fed by hundreds of tourists but due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, tourism numbers have seen a drastic decrease. Forcing the monkeys to find food on their own.

In a video posted to Twitter the monkeys can be seen chasing and fighting each other in the middle of the street. The monkeys get louder as they chase one monkey who seems to have a banana.

Starving Thai Monkey’s Brawl in City Center

An onlooker, Sasaluk Rattanachai, who captured video talked to the Bangkok Post about the incident.

“They looked more like wild dogs than monkeys. They went crazy for a single piece of food. I’ve never seen them this aggressive,” Rattanachai said. “I think the monkeys were very, very hungry. They’re normally a lot of tourists here to feed the monkeys but now there are not as many, because of the coronavirus.”.

While the Thai city of Lopburi is home to thousands of wild Thai monkeys. This specific fight was believed to be a battle between two rival monkey groups. One that live in the temple areas and other that live in the city.

The video of the Thai monkeys comes just hours after Thai health officials reported a spike in coronavirus cases. Confirming 11 new cases on Thursday. Thailand’s Health department recently reported that the new cases came from a group of friends that were out drinking together..

The new cases increase the country’s total number of cases to at least 70. Also marking the largest increase in cases in Thailand. Over 127,000 people have been infected in over 100 countries since the outbreak began in Wuhan, China in December 2019. Over 4,000 people have died worldwide from the illness.