Gunman Arrested for Cold-Blooded Killing at Bangkok Mall
Israeli Man Busted on Koh Phangan for Drug Trafficking

Thai Students Surrender to Police after Brutally Beating Teacher

Cyber Police Arrest 4 People for Spreading Fake Coronavirus News

Army Ranger Seize 4 Million Meth Pills on Mekong River Bank

Police Take Down Drug Cartel Members, Seizing 400Kg of Marijuana

Chinese Baby Surrogacy Ring Taken Down in Thailand

Gunman Arrested after Firing Over 50 Shots in Downtown Bangkok

Motorcycle-Taxi Driver Arrested for Slashing Norwegian with Machete

Young Man Arrested for Posting Shooting Threat on Facebook

Published

3 hours ago

on

The Icon Clinic Bangkok

Bangkok police have reported that the gunman accused of shooting dead his ex-wife and wounding another woman at Bangkok shopping mall has been arrested. Mr. Danusorn Numcharoen, 28, was taken into custody about 4.30am on Wednesday.

Mr. Danusorn was apprehended in tambon Huay Mae Phiang of Kaeng Krachan district, Phetchaburi province.

On Tuesday afternoon, he walked into The Icon Clinic at the Century Plaza and shot dead Piyanut Chatthai, 28. He opened fire with a handgun, consequently hitting Miss Piyanut in the head and the body.

Another woman, Wilasinee Teepan, 29, was also hit and seriously wounded in the calculated attack. She was rushed to hospital the Bangkok Post reported.

Furthermore a video of the cold-blooded shooting from the clinic security camera was later posted on Facebook.

Mr Danusorn was brought to Bangkok for legal action. He was charged with premeditated murder; attempted murder; having a firearm in possession without permission; and also carrying the firearm in public without reason.

Cold blooded shooting at Bangkok Mall

