Chiang Rai’s Wat Rong Khun, White Temple to Hold Light Festival

Wat Rong Khun, also widely known as the White Temple, is one of Chiang Rai’s top attractions. By the end of next week, the architectural gem of the northern province will no longer be monochromatic, at least after sunset. Get yourself ready for the first Wat Rong Khun Light Fest.

Every evening from Nov 22-Dec 22, the famous white temple, which is usually closed after dark, will be showered with lights of various hues and shades in two grand religious-themed multimedia shows that feature a mixture of 3D mapping and other cutting-edge light-and-sound technologies.

For the shows, the temple compound will be divided into five zones, namely the Ubosoth (ordination hall), the Wishing Well, the Bodhi Tree and Bell Tower, the Crematory and the Ganesha Tower.

Each of these areas will be elaborately illuminated to create an immersive experience for visitors who will absorb the teachings of Lord Buddha while enjoying the overwhelming sights and sounds.

Nightly shows will start at 6.30pm and 8.30pm. Ticket prices range from 400 to 1,000 baht. Children under four or no taller than 90cm can enter free of charge. Part of the proceeds will go to Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital.

Wat Rong Khun is about an hour’s drive from Chiang Rai International Airport. From there you can either rent a car or hire a taxi to the temple.

For reservations, visit thaiticketmajor.com or call 02-262-3456.