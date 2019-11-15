Bt56 Billion Baht in Sales Expected at Bangkok’s Motor Expo 2019

The chairman of Motor Expo 2019, has said that the event this month is likely to increase car sales by five per cent.

This year’s Motor Expo theme is “Ride and Drive Together Now.” Thirty three automakers and 26 motorcycle manufacturers will participate in the event. Kwanchai Paphatphong, organizing chairman of the 36th Thailand International Motor Expo 2019” told Thai media.

It is estimated that vehicle orders would be placed for 50,000 cars and 9,000 motorcycles. The event would draw about 1.6 million visitors.

More than 56 billion baht is likely to be put into circulation during the 12-day motor expo. The 36th International Motor Expo will run from Nov 29 to Dec 10, in Bangkok, Thailand.

Potential visitors can download an application for lucky draws. Visitors, who place orders at the Motor Expo are eligible to join a prize draw. The winner will receive a MINI Cooper S Countryman Entry, worth 1.9 million baht.

Entrance ticket holders will also have a chance to participate in a lucky draw to win All New MG3 Hatchback, model D, worth 554,000 baht.

