30 Injured After Express Trains Collide Head-on in Central Thailand

News Video

Published

46 mins ago

on

train crash thailand

At least 30 people were injured as two trains collided head-on at Pak Tho station in Ratchaburi in Central Thailand on Monday. Authorities reported the crash between an express train bound for Sungai Kolok and a freight train from Hat Yai to Bang Sue.

Thai Media reported that station staff could not switch the tracks in time for one of the trains to pass on the main track while another was waiting on another track. The accident took place around 6.30pm.

Furthermore at least 30 people were injured, they said. The southern line has also been is temporarily closed.

Video and Photos from Express Trains Collision

