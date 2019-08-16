Vets Remove 32 Rubber Ducks From Dogs Stomach

PATTAYA – A veterinarian has warned dog lovers to stop buying toy ducks for their pets after removing 32 rubber duckies from an ailing bulldog’s stomach.

Owner Nong Aom said her American bulldog, Devil, got into a box of 50 yellow rubber ducks that were bound for her poo.

The worried owner told the Bangkok Post that Devil threw up five rubber ducks, so she rushed him to the veterinarian. Believing the rest of the missing toys were likely in his stomach.

Devil the Dog Swallows 32 Rubber Ducks

Veterinarians said Devil underwent surgery for more than an hour and they removed 32 rubber ducks from his stomach. They also two rubber ball portions and an undigested cowhide treat.

Devil is recovering from the surgery and was reunited with his owner.

“It is not the first time I have had to perform surgery to remove toy ducks from a dog’s stomach, but this is the highest number of rubber ducks I have ever removed,” the vet said.