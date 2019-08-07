US $3.2 Million Super Yacht Lady-D Gutted By Flames in Phuket Thailand

PHUKET – A US$3.2 million super yacht moored at Ao Po Grand Marina, on Phuket’s Thailand’s east coast caught fire shortly after 8am this morning.

The 55-metre yacht named Lady D was moored at the far end of the pier, making fire fighting efforts almost impossible for firefighter.

A crewman on board the yacht tried in vain to put out the flames using an extinguisher. However the fire-engulfed the yacht which had to be cut loose and set adrift. Preventing the fire from spreading to nearby vessels at the pier.

Witnesses said the fire started towards the stern of the yacht and quickly spread to the upper floors.

Five Fire Engines were Sent to Tackle the Blaze.

According to local media the yacht recently arrived from Langkawi in Malaysia. The Lady D’s captain and crew are currently all overseas, with one person left to look after the boat.

The cause was not immediately known and the fire is being treated as very suspicious. Forensic experts were waiting to collect evidence once it was safe to do so.

The British-registered yacht was captained by Canadian national, Ted Blenkers and had a full fuel tank when the fire occurred.

Ted Blenkers gained notoriety in 2013 after being caught bringing coral into the country after a trip to Indonesia. He claimed he was going to use it in his aquarium at his Phuket home.

Phuket governor Pakkapong Thawiwat said pontoons were put around the yacht to contain any fuel spillage. Other boaters were warned to keep away in case of a possible explosion.

The authorities planned to tow the yacht to the nearby uninhabited island of Koh Nang in the afternoon afternoon for safety reasons.

Source: Phuket News, Bangkok Post

Super Yacht Lady-D Engulfed in Flames in Phuket, Thailand