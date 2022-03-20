26 C
Bangkok
type here...
Ukraine WarTrending News

UNICEF Estimates 1.5 Million Children Have Fled Ukraine Since Russia Invaded

By Arsi Mughal
0
10
UNICEF Estimates 1.5 Million Children Have Fled Ukraine Since Russia Invaded
UNICEF Estimates 1.5 Million Children Have Fled Ukraine Since Russia Invaded

Must read

Arsi Mughalhttps://www.chiangraitimes.com

According to UNICEF, the United Nations’ children’s agency, about 1.5 million children have fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion began and are at risk of trafficking.

“Countless others” are displaced within the country as the war continues, the agency said in a news release on Saturday.

“The war in Ukraine is creating massive displacement and refugee flows, setting the stage for a spike in human trafficking and a crisis of child protection,” said UNICEF’s regional director for Europe and Central Asia, Afshan Khan.

“Displaced children are extremely vulnerable to being separated from their families, exploited and trafficked,” Khan explained. “Governments in the region need to step up and put measures in place to protect them.”

Between Feb. 24 and March 7, UNICEF reported identifying more than 500 unaccompanied children crossing into Romania from Ukraine. “The overall number of unaccompanied children spilling over neighboring borders is likely much higher,” the statement continued.

For increased protection, the UN and civil society partners have established “Blue Dots” in neighboring countries such as Poland, which provide essential services to families.

UNICEF also urges Ukraine’s neighbors to enhance child protection screenings at the borders and at key places, such as train stations, where refugees pass through.

“UNICEF continues to urge governments to strengthen cross-border collaboration and knowledge exchange between and among border control, law enforcement, and child protection authorities, as well as implement family tracing and reunification procedures for children deprived of parental care,” according to the statement.

Also Check:

UK PM Boris Johnson Warns Of Economic Damage From Ukraine War

4 Children, 60 Civilians Killed In Kyiv Since The War Began, Says City Council
Russia’s Patriarch Kirill Discusses Ukraine Conflict With Pope Francis
Previous articleLewdle #59 Today’s Answer: Hints, Clues, and Solution For March 19, 2022
Next articlePope Francis Visits Ukrainian Refugee Children In Rome Hospital

More News

Load more

Latest News

News

Navy Patrol Finds 10Kg of Marijuana Abandoned on Mekong River Bank

Sports

FA Cup Semi-Final Draw 2022: Date, Time, Teams, Results, and More

News

Pope Francis Visits Ukrainian Refugee Children In Rome Hospital

Gaming

Lewdle #59 Today’s Answer: Hints, Clues, and Solution For March 19, 2022

Ukraine War

UK PM Boris Johnson Warns Of Economic Damage From Ukraine War

Entertainment

Watch ‘Cheaper By The Dozen 2022’ Online For ‘Free’ On Disney+

Sports

Deshaun Watson Signs Worth $230 Million Deal With The Cleveland Browns

Sports

Radio Host And NFL Reporter John Clayton Dies At 67

Entertainment

Brad Pitt’s Action-Drama ‘Bullet Train’ Gets A New Release Date

Gaming

Wordle #273 Today’s Answer: Hints, Clues, and Solution For March 19, 2022

Gaming

Heardle Answer Today – Today’s #22 Daily Song March 19, 2022

News

Russia Oligarch Refuses to Close His 800 Burger King Restaurants

Food

Carls Jr Follows A&W’s Departure from Thailand Closing All 6 Outlets

Ukraine War

Vladimir Putin Gives Venomous Warning to “Traitors” of Russia

News

Parents of Student Killed in University Hazing Ritual Refuse US$1,500 Compensation

News

Songkran Water Splash Events Banned for a 3rd Year in a Row

News

Thailand Ends Fit to Fly Covid-19 PCR Test Requirement

Sports

Benefits in Wearing Diabetic Socks

Cryptocurrency

Best USDT Wallet App: Use Trustee Wallet to Exchange USDT

Health

Why Is a Disposable Vape Pen the Right Choice for You?

© Canada, LLC. All rights reserved.CTN News ® is a registered Canada trademark of Media Max, Inc.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks