Ukraine War

Ukrainian Prosecutor General is Investigating More Than 11,000 Alleged War Crimes by Russia

By Arsi Mughal
(CTN News) – It is reported that the office of Ukraine’s prosecutor general told CNN that a total of 11,239 alleged war crimes committed by Russian soldiers are under investigation, involving about 8,000 prosecutors across the country.

According to the prosecutor general’s office, the overwhelming majority of crimes involve breaking the laws and customs of war.

During a hearing before the Helsinki Commission on May 5, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova claimed that the Russian army had committed more than 9,800 war crimes in 70 days of war during the current conflict.

There was a 21-year-old Russian soldier in court today as part of the first war crimes trial since Russia invaded Ukraine back in February. A 62-year-old unarmed man is accused of being killed by this man in Ukraine’s Sumy region, according to the prosecutor general’s office.

