30 C
Bangkok
type here...
Ukraine WarTrending News

Estonia’s PM Kaja Kallas: “Putin Must Not Win This War”

By Arsi Mughal
0
0
Estonia's PM Kaja Kallas:
Estonia's PM Kaja Kallas: "Putin Must Not Win This War"

Must read

Arsi Mughalhttps://www.chiangraitimes.com

Kaja Kallas, Estonia’s prime minister, told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday that Russia’s actions in Ukraine are “heartbreaking.”Our goal is to support and assist Ukraine in combating this war in every way we can. Kaja Kallas said on “State of the Union” that Putin should not win this war.

Kaja Kallas Says ‘NATO’ should focus on smart containment to end the war

According to Kaja Kallas, NATO should use “smart containment” to end the war, which means NATO should change from a “deterrence posture” to a “defense posture,” in which each nation’s defense is strengthened and eventually NATO as a whole is strengthened by cooperation between nations.

There are certain capabilities that are too expensive for any individual state, but if we do them together here in Europe to protect our territory, we are stronger,” she asserted, nations should take all measures to isolate Russia “at all political levels that are possible.”.

On being asked about Poland’s proposal to send peacekeepers to Ukraine, Kaja Kallas responded that first, peace must be achieved and that Russia is not showing any signs of wanting this to happen.

It is true that we can only have a peacekeeping mission if there is peace. However, if you look at what is going on in Ukraine, you will find that there is no peace there. Russia doesn’t seem to be serious about achieving peace in this war. “First we must have peace, then we will be able to keep it,” she said. To achieve peace, we must sometimes be willing to use military force.

Kaja Kallas said that he does not see a possibility of a third World War in Europe and that the effort should be put into ending the war.

Karlas also compared the deportations in Mariupol to what Russia did in the 1940s when Estonians were placed in “cattle cars” and sent to Siberia.

Putin is contributing to the right-wing narrative in Europe and the US by creating a refugee crisis, she said.

“He is creating this huge migration pressure to Europe,” she said. “We see the Far Right now picking up the tone and not helping refugees from Ukraine.”

“Russia is the enemy, not the refugees,” Kaja Kallas said.

Related CTN News:

UK PM Boris Johnson Warns Of Economic Damage From Ukraine War

Xi Jinping To Biden: ‘US-China Must Bear Responsibility For Peace’
4 Children, 60 Civilians Killed In Kyiv Since The War Began, Says City Council
Previous articleHogwarts Legacy Release Date, Features, and Gameplay Details

More News

Load more

Latest News

Gaming

Hogwarts Legacy Release Date, Features, and Gameplay Details

Powerball

Powerball Numbers For 3/19/22: Did You Win Saturday’s $147M Powerball Drawing?

Gaming

How To Pre-Register For Apex Legends Mobile On Google Play Store?

Gaming

Wordle #274 Today’s Answer: Hints, Clues, and Solution For March 20, 2022

Gaming

Heardle Answer Today – Today’s #23 Daily Song March 20, 2022

News

University Student Hazing Rituals in Thailand Turn Deadly

News

Navy Patrol Finds 10Kg of Marijuana Abandoned on Mekong River Bank

Sports

FA Cup Semi-Final Draw 2022: Date, Time, Teams, Results, and More

News

Pope Francis Visits Ukrainian Refugee Children In Rome Hospital

Ukraine War

UNICEF Estimates 1.5 Million Children Have Fled Ukraine Since Russia Invaded

Gaming

Lewdle #59 Today’s Answer: Hints, Clues, and Solution For March 19, 2022

Ukraine War

UK PM Boris Johnson Warns Of Economic Damage From Ukraine War

Entertainment

Watch ‘Cheaper By The Dozen 2022’ Online For ‘Free’ On Disney+

Sports

Deshaun Watson Signs Worth $230 Million Deal With The Cleveland Browns

Sports

Radio Host And NFL Reporter John Clayton Dies At 67

Entertainment

Brad Pitt’s Action-Drama ‘Bullet Train’ Gets A New Release Date

Gaming

Wordle #273 Today’s Answer: Hints, Clues, and Solution For March 19, 2022

Gaming

Heardle Answer Today – Today’s #22 Daily Song March 19, 2022

News

Russia Oligarch Refuses to Close His 800 Burger King Restaurants

Food

Carls Jr Follows A&W’s Departure from Thailand Closing All 6 Outlets

© Canada, LLC. All rights reserved.CTN News ® is a registered Canada trademark of Media Max, Inc.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks