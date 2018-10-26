Two Smugglers Caught, 3 Million Speed Pills Seized in Chiang Rai

CHIANG RAI – Two men have been arrested after sacks containing 3 million methamphetamine pills were found in their pickup truck in Muang district.

Anucha Panyajirakul, 28, and Banphot Sakrungruang, 25, both from Ban Mai Suksant in Phaya Mengrai district, were detained after a patrol comprising border patrol police, soldiers and local officials came across them loading sacks onto a pickup truck parked in an isolated area far from Thung Phaya Mee village in Muang district around 2am on Tuesday.

A search found 30 fertiliser sacks on the back of the vehicle. Twenty-seven sacks each held 100,000 speed pills, or 2.7 million in total. The three remaining sacks had 600,000 pills, 200,000 in each, senior officers told a news briefing at the 327th Border Patrol Police Company in Chiang Rai on Thursday.

The duo were charged with possession of illicit drugs with intent to sell. They were handed over to Muang district police for legal action.