Review: New Amazon Cinderella’ Movie Starring Camila Cabello

There are many ways one can describe director Kay Cannon’s Cinderella, staring Pop star Camila Cabello headlines as Ella in the newly released movie. The film that everyone’s been talking about is finally here on Amazon Prime.

The newly released Amazon original Cinderella is a loud movie, and rarely are there more than two seconds between bits of dialogue, to the point one might worry about the performer’s oxygen levels. When the actors lip sync, their jaws open so wide you could drive your fist inside.

Pop star Camila Cabello headlines as Ella, who dreams of leaving behind her basement apartment and demanding step-family to become a fashion designer with her own shop.

This is the same ol’ fairytale that, minus any spectacle and mostly stuffed with Gen Z twists: Ella (Camila Cabello) has a dream is to be a girl-power capitalist in a stuffy-traditionalist kingdom that kinda-sorta subjugates women (they only talk about it).

Camila Cabell’s performance confidant

Ella starts off as talented, sure of herself and beautiful, and then there’s not anywhere for her to go other than predestined plot beats—she’s the best she can be from the get-go. Cabello’s performance is confident, so confident you’ll question why she doesn’t just jump out the window and go live with forest rats.

Nevertheless, Cinderella’s main purpose is to surprise audiences with whatever pop song comes next, jumping from Janet Jackson’s “Rhythm Nation” to some dull Ed Sheeren number and an inexplicably horrid finale featuring Jennifer Lopez’s “Let’s Get Loud.” Its better moments are when Cabello is off-screen—the veteran performers (namely Pierce Brosnan and Minnie Driver) offer some life-support, but you can’t escape the bland. The bland suffocates.

The tale of Cinderella is about kindness in the face of oppression, and how we long for a world wherein kindness is rewarded and wickedness punished so long as the good hold out. None of that is here. Instead find a film hyper obsessed with being cool, like giving sophomore theater students at the local high school a few million dollars and telling them to go crazy.

Is Cinderella the cinematic blight the internet was so certain was coming? No, but even the most mundane versions have done it a lot better.

How can you stream Cinderella?

You can watch Cinderella through your Amazon Prime Video subscription. Amazon Prime Video comes as a perk of a general Amazon Prime subscription, or can be signed up for independently as its own streaming subscription. Amazon Prime Video is available to Prime customers in over 200 countries and territories and can be accessed through web browsers with Internet connection. Prime Video is also available as a streaming app on many devices, including iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TV devices, Roku devices, XBox, PlayStation, some smart TVs, and more.

You can watch the new Cinderella film as well as other Amazon Originals, popular films and series, and over 100 additional channels like Starz, HBO Max, Shudder, and more through your Prime Video subscription.