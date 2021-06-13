Paul Craig dislocates Jamahal Hill’s arm for gruesome win to kick off UFC 263

After a booking between Paul Craig and Jamahal Hill fell through earlier this year, the sunshine heavyweight duo were back at UFC 263. beginning Saturday’s PPV card ahead of a packed house in Glendale, AZ, Craig was playing the role of gatekeeper, while Hill was looking to up his stock during a division now ruled by Jan Blachowicz.

With the exit of names like Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier, 205lbs was ready for a few fresh blood. There was only one problem: On Saturday, Craig was an excessive amount of for Hill to urge past. Actually, two problems: he wrecked Hill’s arm during a wince-inducing sequence.

The first few minute of the fight was a sense out process with both men exchanging the occasional kick. When Hill eventually became a touch more aggressive, Craig engaged immediately and fell to protect . He threatened a Mir lock to start out then another. within the transition out of the position, Craig seemed to dislocate (if not downright break) Hill’s arm then locked up a triangle choke. The ref, however, didn’t seem to understand what had happened. Hill was frantically waving his blank check , but Craig was forced to end up with elbows.

As a result, what should have been a technical submission win for Craig was announced as a TKO.

Paul Craig began UFC 263 with a gruesome win on Saturday night.

Craig beat Jamahal Hill in their light heavyweight bout at the Gila Arena in Glendale, Arizona, via a primary round TKO, and completely dislocated Hill’s left arm within the process.

Jamahal Hill’s arm dislocated in UFC 263 loss

Craig got Hill on the bottom early and visited flip him around. As he did that, Craig got a hold of Hill’s arm between his legs.

As he flipped Hill around, Craig completely snapped the lower half Hill’s arm out of the socket, making for a wild scene. At one point, HIll’s arm was just dangling and flopping around within the hold before the referee stopped the fight.

Craig actually said he could feel Hill’s arm pop because it went, too. After he made the move, Craig then searched at the referee, Al Guinee, and seemingly questioned why they were still fighting, given how clearly injured Hill was.

The fight was then called shortly after, which marked Hill’s first career loss and Craig’s fourth straight victory. Craig was a +225 underdog to win the bout on BetMGM. Guinee, per MMA Fighting, isn’t working the other fight on Saturday night.

