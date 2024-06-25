Jay Slater: Search Continues of British Teenager Missing on Spanish Island

(CTN News) – Following his attendance at a music event, British teenager Jay Slater went missing a week ago. The authorities on the Spanish island of Tenerife are still hunting for him.

A GoFundMe fundraising effort has been set up to aid in the search for Slater, 19, who went missing after attending the NRG event in the southern part of the island.

He was last heard between 8 and 9 a.m. local time (3-4 a.m. ET) on June 17. A friend of Slater’s called Lucy Mae spearheaded the effort, claiming to have left the event on Sunday before Slater.

According to the fundraiser, Jay Slater contacted her the next day at approximately 8.30 a.m. local time, telling her he was “lost in the mountains” and that his phone only had 1% battery left.

A map on the website indicates Jay Slater’s last known position, which is around 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the festival venue in the Teno Rural Park in northwest Tenerife. The fundraising claim states that Jay Slater informed Lucy Mae that he left the festival with two males he met and that they went to a far-off place together.

The Guardia Civil de Spain, responsible for the adolescent’s search, published a video on X showing police scouting arid, hilly terrain and swooping over steep ravines on a helicopter.

CTN has contacted the Guardia Civil for comments on the hunt. In the northern English county of Lancashire, where Jay Slater was born, police reported communicating with the Guardia Civil.

The Lancashire Police Force released a statement on Friday: “Although this case is outside the purview of UK policing, we have extended an offer of support to the Guardia Civil to see if they need any additional resources.”

“They have acknowledged that, as of right now, they are certain they have the resources they need, but that offer is still open, and they will get in touch with us if their assessment changes.”

The UK Foreign Office informed CNN in a statement on Monday that it is aware of Slater’s situation.

A spokesman said, “We are in contact with the local authorities and are supporting the family of a British man who is missing in Spain.” The NRG event stated Slater’s disappearance on Saturday.

The festival said on Instagram, “That such a devastating situation has arisen has deeply affected us all.”

“We are motivated by the tenacity and determination of Jay slater family members, who arrived in Tenerife under extremely trying circumstances, and we have been able to provide them with some practical support.”

A Spanish archipelago in the Atlantic Ocean off the west coast of Africa is called the Canary Islands, of which Tenerife is a part. Its mild environment all year round has made it a favorite vacation spot for a long time.

Following a string of travelers going missing in Greece’s oppressive heat is Slater’s disappearance.

The nearest monitoring station to Slater’s disappearance, which is situated at an airport in the southern part of the island, has recorded high temperatures in the mid-20s Celsius (upper-70s Fahrenheit), with lows in the upper teens Celsius (mid-60s Fahrenheit), according to CNN meteorologist Monica Garrett.

Garrett said, “There have been no reports of rain; conditions have been sunny with some occasional clouds.”

