Covid-19
Deltacron – Cyprus Identifies Combined ‘Deltacron’ COVID Strain
Cyprus has discovered the new Covid-19 strain dubbed ‘Deltacron’, which is a mixture of both the Delta and Omicron variants.
Deltacron has trended online, and several experts say it is not a real variant of Covid-19. This comes as the world grapples with Omicron, a new strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
Deltacron may not be an actual variant, but rather a result of contamination said virologist Tom Peacock on social media.
When new variants arrive at sequencing labs, contamination is not uncommon (a very small volume of liquid can cause it) – just that typically these fairly obviously contaminated sequences are not reported by major media outlets.
Must Read: Governments Worldwide Panic Over Omicron Covid Variant
‘Not something to worry about at the moment: Cyprus Health Minister
According to Cyprus’ Health Minister, Michalis Hadjipandelas, the new Deltacron variant was nothing to worry about at this time. The scientific name of the variant has not been announced yet, Hadjipandelas told Cyprus Mail, adding that more information on the variant will be announced at a press conference scheduled for next week.
