Camila Cabello Embraces her ‘Stretch Marks and Fat,’ Shuts Down Body-Shamers

Camila Cabello is accepting her bends without disgrace, dropping a motivational message to fans urging them to cherish their actual selves, regardless.

The “Señorita” artist, 24, took to TikTok Friday with a clasp she named, “I luv my body,” uncovering that Camila Cabello was caused to feel uncertain about her stomach while going for a run.

“I was simply running in the recreation center staying out of other people’s affairs attempting to be fit, attempting to keep it solid,” the previous Fifth Harmony part reviewed. “Also, I am wearing a top that shows my paunch,” Camila Cabello said, while panning the down to show her dark tank top and exercise pants.

“Furthermore, I wasn’t wrapping it up, in light of the fact that I was running and existing like an ordinary individual that doesn’t wrap it up constantly,” Camila Cabello said with a misrepresented tone and looks.

“What’s more, I resembled, ‘Damn,” Camila Cabello proceeded, however she didn’t detail a specific second she was body-disgraced. “Be that as it may, then, at that point I reminded myself being at battle with your body is so last season.”

“I’m appreciative for this body that allows me to do what I need to do. We are genuine ladies with bends and cellulite and stretch stamps and fat. Also, we gotta own that, child.”

The songstress finished her video by singing some of En Vogue’s “Giving Him Something He Can Feel,” as Camila Cabello ran her hand up her stomach and chest.

Sweetheart and individual pop star Shawn Mendes plainly generally approves of her figure, as the pair have been pushing ahead for a very long time.

SOURCE : pagesix

