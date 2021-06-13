Austin Police Arrest 1 Of 2 Suspects In Mass Shooting That Wounded 14

Authorities have arrested one person in reference to the mass shooting overnight in downtown Austin, Texas, that left 14 people injured, Mayor Steve Adler’s office said.

Two of the people injured were in critical condition, Austin Interim captain Joseph Chacon said at a press briefing Saturday.

There was no information immediately available surrounding the circumstances of the arrest.

During the Saturday news briefing, Chacon said authorities had identified two male suspects liable for the shooting, and added that it appeared this was an isolated incident between the 2 parties.

The scene of the shooting in downtown Austin.

Almost all of these injured were “innocent bystanders,” the chief added.

Austin police got their first 911 call shortly before 1:30 a.m., followed by several more calls of shots fired, Chacon said. As shots rang out, officers on the block were ready to immediately respond, he said.

“They were there within seconds,” the chief said. “And quickly identified several shooting victims that were in distress. They began immediate life-saving measures.”

He credits their speedy action, in part, for the shortage of fatalities within the shooting.

An ‘uptick in gun violence’

Chacon said investigators are reviewing video footage from multiple sources Saturday, including the city’s system of video surveillance cameras, to work out what happened.

“Officers have their body-worn cameras, we’ve the general public safety, HALO camera system which we’ve had for variety of years, which did capture parts of this incident,” Chacon said. “And in fact the local businesses themselves have security footage that we are reviewing for evidence.”

An ATF K9 unit surveys the world near the scene of the shooting

Adler, the mayor, commented on the shooting downtown during a series of tweets.

“The uptick in gun violence locally is a component of a disturbing rise in gun violence across the country as we exit the pandemic,” he said.

“APD and therefore the council have initiated multiple violence prevention efforts in response but this crisis requires a broader, coordinated response from all levels of state .

“One thing is obvious – greater access to firearms doesn’t equal greater public safety.”

Dewitt Peart, president and CEO of the Downtown Austin Alliance, said during a statement, “We are saddened that Austin has joined the far too lengthy list of communities that have experienced mass shootings.

“This senseless violence must end. we’ll continue our work towards ensuring downtown is as safe, clean and welcoming for all, but today, we are thinking of these suffering from this shooting. we’d like to return together, look after one another and be strong together for Austin.”

