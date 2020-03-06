“We are very worried about the public and the decision whether we will cancel Songkran or not will be taken amongst many organisations in Chiang Mai. Who are all monitoring the situation very closely. We will likely be making a formal announcement soon,” said Mayor Tassanai.

The northeastern city Khon Kaen announced its cancelled water play activities of Songkran festivities due to coronavirus fears.

Thai Tourism Ministry say business as usual

Meanwhile, Thai Tourism Authority Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said that the Songkran festival will be held as usual. He also said that TAT Songkran events are likely to go forward. Furthermore the government has not issued an order to cancel Songkran.

Governor Yuthasak did, however, say that there will be adjustments made due to the coronavirus. Saying both the private sector and the Government are currently organizing and deciding what may take place.

It is highly possible that Songkran Festival events will be heavily toned down. Consequently with less water play and parties and focus on a traditional family style Songkran.

 

 