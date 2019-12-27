Why You Should Book Your Hotel Near the Sathorn Area in Bangkok

To get a taste of what Bangkok is all about, you should book your hotel near the Sathorn area of Bangkok on your next visit to the city. The Sathorn area of the city has plenty of attractions to fill up your day with sightseeing.

Take a tour of Lumphini Park, both in the daytime and at night, to find out why this oldest park in Bangkok still attracts residents from all across the city to its green and peaceful environs.

By day, ride a bike or stroll around the shaded, broad pathways or take a paddleboat ride out on the sizable lake in the center of the park. At night, you’ll enjoy all the colors and cultural flavors of the night market. Wander around and sample the many delicious foods for sale.

You can also have an exciting evening watching Muay Thai boxing at the new stadium that has been built to present this ancient martial art of Thailand.

Take a ride along the Chao Phrya River at the opposite end of Sathorn Road from Lumphini Road to experience Bangkok’s views from the water.

Public water taxis can take you to piers along the river. From these piers, you can visit the China town area of the city, the Temple of the Dawn, and the Grand Palace as well.

Perfect Location for Business Travelers

A hotel near Sathorn is also the perfect location for people traveling to Bangkok in business. You’ll find that the Sathorn area of the city is the home of most of the international corporations, and it serves as the financial and commercial hub of Bangkok.

A hotel near Sathorn also offers easy and quick public transport to all areas of the city. By utilizing the two rapid transit rail systems in Bangkok, the BTS Skytrain, and the MTR rail system, you can quickly attend meetings in every commercial area of Bangkok.

The BTS Skytrain and MTR are also interconnected with the Airport Transit Link. This means that you don’t have to rely on taxis to get you to the airport in the notorious traffic of Bangkok.

You can make the rail systems of Bangkok your only mode of transportation while you’re in the city by booking a hotel near the Sathorn area of the city.

Nightlife of Sathorn

Being primarily known as a business and financial hub, you might imagine that there isn’t much going for the Sathorn area once the sun sets. But in Bangkok’s Sathorn district is unlike most other city’s business districts.

Once the business ends for the day, the restaurants, bars, and entertainment hotspots of Sathorn come alive. They offer a close, convenient, and colorful place to entertain business colleagues and clients.

Ideal Location for Business or Pleasure

Booking a hotel near Sathorn is ideal, whether you’re in town for business or pleasure. For your next trip to Bangkok, book your hotel in one of the most vibrant and colorful areas of the city.