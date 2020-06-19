What Makes Your Trip to Paris France Quite Comfortable

Paris is located in the northern part of the country of France. Mostly, the city is known for its romantic and most beautiful places. Besides, Paris is highly influenced by fashion, art, culture, design or food. As well, it is known as the most popular destination in the world.

Each place in Paris has its attraction and character. Here you can see the beauty of several places such as the Louvre Museum and many more. The beautiful most exciting attraction of Paris is the Eiffel Tower. As a tourist, you want to explore all these beautiful places.

Louvre Museum in Paris France

Would you love to explore The Art Museum or historical monuments? The Louvre Museum is one of the largest Art Museums in Paris. Here, you can see the beautiful collection of paintings. As well, it contains all kinds of European arts. There are several masterpieces available at the Museum that you would love to see.

Mostly, tourists love to visit the Louvre Museum. Every year, approx 10.2 million visitors love visiting Paris to see the popular arts. That’s why Paris is known as a popular tourist destination for art lovers.

Once you visit Paris, you cannot deny the beauty of the Louvre Museum. The best time to visit the Museum is between 12:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. All you need is to buy tickets to visit the Museum and then you are able to enter within 30 minutes.

The Louvre Museum is not only one of the best museums in the world, but it is also considered the biggest museum. If you ever want to experience the beautiful arts or paintings, you can visit Paris. More than 35000 objects are displayed at the museum for you to enjoy. Further, you can find the beautiful collection of artwork that would be in total 380000 – plenty of you to see. There is undeniably a huge list of artworks that you never want to miss but also it might be too much to see in a single day.

Winged Victory of Samothrace

When it comes to admiring the beauty of Paris, you would love to explore the old marble statue. It’s one of the oldest marble statues in the world. Whether you want to appreciate the beauty of the Art Museum, or explore the classical figure of this Statue you will not be disappointed. The statue represents an ancient beauty. The sculpture shows us Nike – the Greek Goddess of victory.

Psyche Revived by Cupid’s Kiss

Everyone should take some time to see this beautiful sculpture by Italian artist Antonio Canova. It is considered as a masterpiece of Neoclassical sculpture, and shows the mythological lovers at an interesting moment. A moment of great emotion, which is a big characteristic of the emerging movement of Romanticism.

The Venus de Milo

The statue is known for the classical depictions of female beauty. Moreover, it is considered the most recognized piece of art all over the world. Moreover, it is the most enduring representation of classical beauty and it definitely is worth seeing live.

The Raft of the Medusa

Do you love seeing beautiful things at the Art Museum? Originally titled Scène de Naufrage – The Raft of the Medusa is an oil painting of 1818–19 by the French Romantic painter and lithographer ThéodoreGéricault. At this Museum, you can know more about the beautiful facts of history and experience the best arts ever. Here you can see the beautiful painting that reflects the romanticism movement.

Liberty Leading the People

It is the most beautiful unofficial National painting of France that features the bare-breasted female. It’s a popular painting that was painted to turn the female character into a symbol of the French Republic. It is a painting by Eugène Delacroix commemorating the July Revolution of 1830, which toppled King Charles X of France. Interestingly, Liberty Leading the People is thought to be a republican and anti-monarchist symbol, and that means that it was sometimes criticized, especially by royalists and monarchists.

It can be the most beautiful painting of an independent female. Once you visit the Museum, you can explore beautiful monuments, arts or bundles of things.

Sleeping Hermaphroditus

You have seen several artworks but you never seen a beautiful artwork like this before. It is quite different and at first glance you see a naked woman lounging on the soft cushion covered and looking beautiful in marble. The statue is known to support both female and male sexual organs. Over a few decades ago, it was displayed in Rome. After some time, it was sold to the French and now it is situated in the Louvre Museum.

