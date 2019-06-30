Connect with us

UNESCO World Heritage Considers 3 Locations in Thailand
Published

4 months ago

on

The 43rd Session of the World Heritage Committee commenced, with one of the key topics being three potential sites Thailand wishes to propose to UNESCO, for listing as World Heritage sites.

The 43rd Session of the World Heritage Committee is being held in Baku, Azerbaijan, from June 30 to July 10, 2019. The meeting will consider the merits of three potential sites Thailand wishes to see granted UNESCO World Heritage Site status.

Si Thep Historical Park

The first culture site for the UNESCO World Heritage Committee is Si Thep Historical Park, encompassing an ancient city that played an important role in the exchange of culture and trade in Southeast Asia. Si Thep Historical Park served as a trading and cultural center due to its ideal geographical location in the region.

Phanom Rung, Muang Tam, Plai Bat Sanctuaries

The second site for the UNESCO World Heritage Committee is the ensemble of Phanom Rung, Muang Tam and Plai Bat sanctuaries in Buriram province. The sanctuaries are a unique complex of Angkorian structures that reflect outstanding aspects of architecture, engineering, human settlement, waterworks and land use.

The sites reflect the interaction between people and their environment and the effects of social and cultural changes over time. The committee is expected to take these sites into consideration on July 4 and 5.

Kaeng Krachan National Park

The UNESCO World Heritage Committee will also consider Kaeng Krachan National Park as a potential world heritage site, as it has an ecological connection with Thung Yai Naresuan and Huai Kha Khaeng Wildlife Sanctuary in Thailand.

The former ambassador of Thailand to France, Sihasak Phuangketkaew, led a group of Thai officials from the Office of Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning and other agencies, to attend the 43rd Session of the World Heritage Committee.

By Praphorn Praphornkul

