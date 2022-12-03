Connect with us

Tourism

Tourism in Thailand Rebounding, Seeing 50K-60K Tourist Arrivals Daily
Advertisement

Tourism

European Groups Choosing Bali Over Thailand

Tourism

Flights to Phuket Double in Price As Tourism Jumps 80 Percent

News Learning Regional News Tourism

Over 3000 Monkeys Enjoy Feast in Lopburi Thailand

Tourism

10 Pattaya Attractions that You Shouldn't Miss in 2023

Tourism

Why Is Thailand So Cheap? You Must Know Everything Before Visiting Thailand

Tourism

Best Tourist Attractions in Calgary

Tourism

Your Ultimate Guide to the Hong Kong 2022

Tourism

People Traveling in a Motorhome for a Post Covid-19 Experiences

Tourism

A Guide to Eating and Drinking in the UK for Visitors

Tourism

How Much Does It Cost to Apply for a Canada Visit Visa

Tourism

TAT Wants U.S. Tourists to ‘Feel Thailand’ and Boost the Nation’s ailing Economy

Tourism

Justifications for Traveling to Egypt

News Tourism

Thailand Now Welcoming Over 700,000 Visitors Monthly

Tourism

Thailand Welcome Over 7 Million Foreign Tourists

Tourism

Top Things to Do in Chiang Rai

Tourism

Booking a Sprinter Van for Your USA Trip

Tourism

เชียงใหม่ - เชียงใหม่เปิดตัวแหล่งท่องเที่ยวน้ำแห่งใหม่ล่าสุด

Tourism

Top Places to Visit in Hawaii

Tourism

Pattaya's Coolest Bars For Drinking And Evening Entertainment

Tourism

Tourism in Thailand Rebounding, Seeing 50K-60K Tourist Arrivals Daily

Published

20 seconds ago

on

Thailand

Thailand’s tourism recovery is expected to quicken after Christmas due to the absence of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

Wilfred Fan, chief commercial officer at Klook, a travel and experiences platform, said Singapore’s recovery rate was among the best, reaching 85% in October. Malaysia’s recovery rate was 90%.

Singapore has more flight connections to meet tourism demand than Thailand, which lacks long-haul flights, said Mr. Fan.

According to Klook’s business outlook, the number of visitors booking experiences in Thailand during the third quarter was 61% lower than before the pandemic. Before Covid-19, most bookings came from China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

Since the pandemic, these countries have faced severe border restrictions.

Mr. Fan said travelers must follow the travel restrictions, practices, and rules of the countries they visit as Covid variants spread.

He said travelers should be given clear information about the country’s public health system or medical services and how to treat Covid infections while traveling.

Booking.com‘s regional manager for partner services, Michelle Gao, said its survey of 24,000 respondents in 32 countries found travel trends in 2023 will shift towards group travel, including family and friends.

75% of mostly younger respondents plan to seek local authenticity. This year’s spending was 34% higher than in 2019.

60% of respondents use a mobile app to book travel services, according to Ms. Gao. Because of travel restrictions, respondents prefer more preparation time.

More Russians are traveling to Thailand

Tourism of Thailand (TAT) said that Thailand had 9.4 million foreign tourists from January to November 2022 and should see at least ten million for the full year.

TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn said the country is seeing 50,000 to 60,000 foreign tourists per day during high season.

So far this year, 1.5 million tourists have arrived from Malaysia, he said. More Russians are traveling to Thailand to escape the cold, he said.

While Russia isn’t among the top 5 source markets, the number of tourists had risen since October, when direct flights to Bangkok and Phuket began. Before the pandemic, Russia had 2 million annual visitors.

Tourism accounts for 18% of direct and indirect GDP, making it a key driver of economic growth. The Bank of Thailand predicts 10.5 million foreign arrivals this year, 22 million in 2023, and 34 million in 2024.

Compared to 428,000 last year and 40 million in 2019, before the pandemic.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading