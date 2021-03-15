The Tourism Authority of Thailand has launched a TV commercial conveying a message of how much Thailand misses international visitors. The TV commercial also pulls at the heart strings of any viewer who is longing to return and experience the people, culture, and beaches of Thailand once again.

The Tourism Authority launched its latest in a series of TV Commercials worldwide, with the newest one called ‘Miss You,’ sending out an emotional message to people around the world that Thailand cannot wait to welcome everyone back in the not-too-distant-future.

The TV commercial, while conveying a message of how much Thailand misses international visitors, it starts with images of a paper airplane flying into the sunset and over a sea of mist. That fades into a stunning sunset image over Phang Nga Bay before cutting to a sequence of azure seas, colourful coral reefs, and a yacht anchored offshore at sunset.

The Thailand nostalgia tour continues with an overhead drone shot of cyclists on a winding evergreen mountain road, a woman skipping through sunflower fields in full bloom, and a bamboo viewing platform overlooking a sea of mist with a field of purple flowers in the foreground.

“Hello, there. We miss you so much!

After more ocean sunset sequences a colourful old town shot gives way to the people-centric theme that is core to the commercial: A Thai auntie offering an omelette over rice, a barista, and a potter making ceramic art who all miss you.

The final sequence again presences the beauty of the Thai coast at sunset with a family running along the shoreline before closing with another take on the opening shot of a young boy playing with his paper airplane, an analogy of the viewer’s airplane touching down in Thailand again.

Throughout the TV commercial, images are juxtaposed with a voice-over and closed captions that reinforce an emotional message of love and longing:

“Hello, there. We miss you so much! It’s been a while, how are you? You know, Thailand has something to tell you. The scenery is so much more amazing, and we look forward to welcoming you back. Waiting for your tight hugs, your pondering moments, your attention, your quality time well spent. Here in our country, people await your return, too. Auntie Toi the wok master, Nut the barista, Uncle Pong the potter, they all miss you. Lastly, we just want to tell you to take good care of yourself and we look forward to seeing you. With all the love from Thailand.”

The Tourism Authority of Thailand is sharing the new TV commercial on global media channels in addition to its social media accounts and worldwide offices with the #AmazingThailand.