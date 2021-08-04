The 5 Best Dubai’s Communities Boasting Spectacular Views

A community in Dubai is not restricted to dazzling swimming pools, premium restaurants and greenery streets. Oftentimes, people want to appreciate the simple things when they are in the comfort of their own house.

For instance, when you are staring out the window, you will instinctively want your gaze to fall on beautiful views. If you are looking for a home coming with more views than your neighbor’s back garden, see the following 5 best communities. These locations are ranked by their views.

Dubai Marina

Imagine the epitome of luxury and then increase it even more. Dubai Marina was the city’s earliest purpose-built waterfront development. It comes with a peaceful and stunning lakeside setting between acres of upscale homes. There is the bustling Marina Walk having walkways, premium restaurants, comfy cafes, cobbled streets and biking trails.





The popular Pier 7 restaurants are also brimming with customers all year round in Dubai Marina. Clubs, bars and spas are other famed amenities. If you are a fan of outdoor activities, you can enjoy paddle boarding, jet skiing and fly boarding in the nearby The Beach. Dubai Marina is situated in its respective location to offer the highest appeal.

Most of the towers are equipped with BBQ, playgrounds, gyms, saunas, sports courts and swimming pools. The highlights of Dubai Marina are gorgeous sunsets and attention grabbing views of top-level luxurious yacht marinas. Wherever you look, Dubai Marina will bless your eyes with captivating views. It’s studio apartments have an annual rent of AED 42.5k.

The Palm Jumeirah

Imagine waking up to the alluring beach side stretching out just a few steps from your home. The Palm Jumeirah’s views are the definition of postcard-calibre vistas of unrivaled beauty. This neighborhood is an artificial island which also happens to be the 8th wonder of the world.

Some of the highlights of this expansive island are luxurious homes, beautifully crafted beachfront villas, high-quality spas, signature golf courses, 5 star hotels and fine restaurants. The Atlantis is a significant hotel situated in the Palm Jumeirah. Located just above the water’s edge, the residencies capture panoramas of the crystal blue waters which can be seen in all the rooms.

Downtown Dubai

Who can complain if they are living right across the world’s tallest building? Boasting the Burj Khalifa as it’s centerpiece, and across one of the world’s biggest shopping malls, this location is bound to give you tons of great views. It is very near to prominent business hubs such as Business Bay and DIFC. Downtown Dubai is among the most demanding communities having high rise fountain views rental properties in Dubai.

People die to live here as it is an ideal place to observe the long lakeshore. Nowhere else in the city can you discover such simple access to unbeatable views of Dubai’s skyline. You could be sitting on your balcony or sipping drinks at the terrace with abundant light coming from the city’s developments. In the vicinity of the Burj Khalifa is situated the homes of the shiny Emaar Boulevard.

This glitzy building offers beautiful views of luxurious shops, the Old Town, palm-lined walkways, the sea, street side cafès and lastly, the most breathtaking sunsets. In Downtown Dubai, you will never have a dull moment. All types of eateries are found at Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard.





Moreover, it is a pet friendly community where your furry friends can stroll in the Burj Park. Direct access to public transportation is another benefit of living here. For working people, they can go to offices via Burj Khalifa or Dubai Mall Metro station.

Jumeirah Lake Towers

Settled along the edges of the 4 man-made lakes, the towers of JLT give open access to idyllic views similar to a postcard. The towers come with a 24 hours security, swimming pools, steam rooms, saunas and gyms. Whether you want to bask in the skyscraper views of the bustling city surrounded by sunset hues in the infinity pool or want to enjoy the lakefront, the backdrop view will always be the glamorous city of Dubai.

The homes in Jumeirah Lake Towers offer excellent views of the metropolis alongside being ideally situated to deliver direct access to the city’s recreational and business districts. These towers are at least 35 to maximum 45 floors high. Many flats for rent in this location have gorgeous waterfront views at a cheap cost.

Both furnished and unfurnished studios along with bigger 4 bedroom units are available. Families, couples and singles think that JLT is a great community. There is an abundance of credible clinics, supermarkets, pharmacies and malls as amenities. The lowest annual rent for studios in Jumeirah Lake Towers is AED 28,000. The rent of bigger units having 1 to 3 bedrooms is AED 33k, AED 42k and AED 68k respectively.

Jumeirah Village Circle

Jumeirah Village Circle is an attractive neighborhood consisting of perfectly sculpted greenery, villas, apartments and townhouses. It is a charming greeny modern enclave boasting gorgeous views and long winding streets. Jumeirah Village Circle is a haven for the people looking for a serene residential area.

This development delivers sophisticated residencies which open out to surging water vistas and calm gardens. It is primarily a family friendly location and situated away from the bustle of the city. Numerous schools and parks are found inside.

It offers a simple access to other famous neighborhoods such as Dubai Internet City, Dubai Marina and Jumeirah Lake Towers. A short and easy walk takes you to superb restaurants and shorebirds. If you are a sports or fitness enthusiast, Jumeirah Village Circle is perfect for you. It is very near to Address Montgomerie and it contains a branch of New Life Fitness Gym.

Within walking distance, the residents can find different types of fitness centers, supermarkets, swimming pools and parks. You can enjoy the views of complete sunlight throughout the day and night skies cramped with stars. It is truly extraordinary. The rent is affordable with the starting price of AED AED 32k. As for the townhouses and villas, their starting price is AED 120k.



