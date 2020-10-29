Thailand’s Koh Phangan Voted ‘Third Best’ Island in Asia

Thailand’s Island of Koh Phangan in Surat Thani has been voted the third best island in Asia, according to the readers’ choice awards by travel magazine Conde Nast Traveler.

Provincial governor Wichawut Jinto on Wednesday said that the Island of Koh Phangan has been hailed as one of the best islands in the world. It was rated among the “five best tourist islands in Asia”. Topping the chart were Cebu and the Visayan Islands in the Philippines.

Mr Wichawut said the magazine presented Rin Nok beach on the Island of Koh Phangan where more than 30,000 mostly foreign tourists attend full moon party nights. However, the Covid-19 pandemic has halted everything.

The governor said Koh Phangan had more to offer than just full moon parties. He said the island boasts a blend of nightlife and beautiful natural scenery. The beach is a perfect cove flanked by mountains.

Tourists can fly to Koh Samui and catch a ferry to the island, he said.

He also said the Island of Koh Phangan has other beautiful beaches. Such as Thong Nai Pan, Khuad and Yao beaches. Apart from the beaches, Than Sadet waterfall is also a landmark attraction.

The governor gave his assurance that medical facilities on Koh Phangan are adequately equipped with healthcare services amid concerns of any fresh outbreak of Covid-19 in Thailand.

Koh Samui Launches domestic tourism campaign

Meanwhile, Koh Samui has launched its own tourism recovery initiative under the banner #RediscoverSamui – and prepare to fall in love in a bid to attract domestic and eventually international tourists, to the beautiful island of Samui in the Gulf of Thailand.

A key element of the campaign is a new video which contains never-been-seen- before footage of the best experiences the island has to offer. From glorious soft white sand beaches and extraordinary sunsets, to dramatic jungle waterfalls. Also from hot new beach clubs to enchanting ethical nature experiences.

part of the campaign is an ongoing public relations programme targeting mainstream media, bloggers and influencers who will be invited to visit the island to experience for themselves its stunning natural beauty and diverse lifestyle offerings.

Campaign highlights:

Samui is Safe and Clean

Its famous beaches are pristine, and many resorts and restaurants have been doing maintenance work. Samui is looking more beautiful than ever.

Samui’s Environment is Clean and Hygienic

The pandemic has seen all public facilities, from shops to massage parlors, going to great lengths to ensure that their environments are clean and hygienic to welcome visitors.

Samui Wildlife is Returning

Turtles not seen for years have been spotted laying eggs on several beaches around the island and there have been increased sightings of pink dolphins – both indications that the water quality has improved significantly during lockdown.

Samui has an unrivaled choice of hotels and private villas

The island boasts Thailand’s highest concentration of 5-star international hotels outside of Bangkok as well as a wide range of affordable hotels, resorts and spas for all budgets. And for those who prefer their own space, private villas range from palatial hill-top luxury to beach retreats and elegant apartments.

Samui is All about Lifestyle

The island is home to a huge variety of superb restaurants offering an impressive choice of Thai, Asian and international cuisines for all budgets, as well as vibrant and exciting cafés and bars with beach seating and spectacular entertainment.

The Samui is Beach Chic

A crop of chic designer beach clubs have opened in Samui offering an elegant lifestyle experiences by the island’s iconic golden sandy beaches.

Samui is Colorful and Lively

The island continues to evolve as Thailand’s favourite tourist island, welcoming new attractions with appeal to all ages, from vibrant street markets like Fisherman’s Village, elephant sanctuaries, beach-side art classes and wonderful jungle cooking schools high up in the beautiful mountains of Central Samui.

Samui is Surrounded by Magical Islands

As well as Koh Phangan (Full Moon Island), there are many magical islands to explore by sailboat, motorboat or by ferry including Koh Madsum [pig island], Koh Tao [a diving paradise], or the extraordinary Angthong National Marine Park with its hundreds of islands and crystal waters.

Koh Samui is Accessible and Convenient

Just under an hour’s flight from Bangkok with regular daily connections, or 11⁄2 hours by ferry from Donsak, Surat Thani. The island has upped its game on the infrastructure front, laying vast new pipelines to avoid serious flooding in future and making the roads more pleasant to travel on.

Samui is Great Value

Most hotel, resorts, spas and private villas are running amazing packages and rates to entice domestic visitors to the island.

Commenting on #RediscoverSamui – and prepare to fall in love, Lutz Mueller, President of Skål Samui, said; “The campaign will initially focus its efforts on the domestic tourism market and once travel restrictions surrounding the pandemic ease up, attracting regional and international tourism.

Samui is lucky to have a fantastic collection of world-class hotels, resorts and spas and now is the time to make sure Thailand’s travellers take advantage of what’s right on their doorstep”.

The campaign, which is being driven by members of Skal Samui, a chapter of the global hospitality and travel organization SKAL International, underscores the organization’s overall mission, ‘Connecting Global Tourism’.

The new video is available to all Skål Samui members and partners for their own promotional use and can be customized on demand at an extra charge.