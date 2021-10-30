Thailand’s International Airports Ready for Passengers

Airports of Thailand says its six international airports are ready to welcome 7,000 foreign passengers to arrive at Suvarnabhumi airport on Monday. On Monday Thailand officially reopened to foreign tourists from 46 countries with no quarantine.

Airports of Thailand says Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Phuket, Chiang Mai, Mae Fah Luang–Chiang Rai, and Hat Yai international airports are ready for foreign arrivals on Monday.

Nitinai Sirismatthakarn president of Airports of Thailand says new tech equipment has been installed at all six airports to adjust to the new arrivals. Furthermore, all airport personnel have been given booster vaccination shots to improve their immunity against covid-19.

He said all agencies such as the airport quarantine office; Immigration and Customs have prepared to combat the virus at checkpoints. He also said air traffic data shows Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International airport will facilitate about 440 commercial flights on Monday.

Airports of Thailand estimates that the flights will take up only 30% of the airport’s capacity. There will be about 30,000 passengers at the airport, including 7,000 from international flights.

Airports of Thailand has set up 196 common-use self-service kiosks to help passengers check-in and 42 common-use bag drops. The kiosks will help passengers check-in 6–12 hours before departure via the airline’s app. The kiosks will also display a virtual seat map so passengers can choose where they want to sit in advance.

Afterwards, passengers can use the common-use bag drops CUBD for their baggage.

Airports of Thailand has also planned to bring passengers from the main terminal to a newly opened SAT-1 building. This will help increase the airport’s capacity to accommodate more than 30 million passengers per year.

