Tourism

Thailand's International Airports Ready for Passengers
Tourism

"Thailand Pass" Set to Fast-Track Foreign Visitors

News Tourism

Thailand Prepares for Reopening Here is What Your Need to Know

Tourism

Temporarily Store Your Luggage When You're Traveling

Tourism

Exciting Must-Try Adventure in Thailand for a Perfect Holiday

News Tourism

Thailand Leads Asian Nations on the Revival of Tourism

News Tourism

Bangkok to Setup Covid-19 "Swab Hubs" to Test Tourists

Tourism

Traveling to Thailand in 2021-22: How to Get There

News Tourism

Thailand to Replace Certificate of Entry with New System

News Tourism

Thai Premier Urges Thailand Get Ready for the Reopening

Tourism

Thailand’s International Airports Ready for Passengers

Published

2 hours ago

on

Thailand-tourists-flights-airports-chiang rai

Airports of Thailand says its six international airports are ready to welcome 7,000 foreign passengers to arrive at Suvarnabhumi airport on Monday. On Monday Thailand officially reopened to foreign tourists from 46 countries with no quarantine.

Airports of Thailand says Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Phuket, Chiang Mai, Mae Fah Luang–Chiang Rai, and Hat Yai international airports are ready for foreign arrivals on Monday.

Nitinai Sirismatthakarn president of Airports of Thailand says new tech equipment has been installed at all six airports to adjust to the new arrivals. Furthermore, all airport personnel have been given booster vaccination shots to improve their immunity against covid-19.

He said all agencies such as the airport quarantine office; Immigration and Customs have prepared to combat the virus at checkpoints. He also said air traffic data shows Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International airport will facilitate about 440 commercial flights on Monday.

Read: “Thailand Pass” Set to Fast-Track Foreign Visitors

Airports of Thailand estimates that the flights will take up only 30% of the airport’s capacity. There will be about 30,000 passengers at the airport, including 7,000 from international flights.

Airports of Thailand has set up 196 common-use self-service kiosks to help passengers check-in and 42 common-use bag drops. The kiosks will help passengers check-in 6–12 hours before departure via the airline’s app. The kiosks will also display a virtual seat map so passengers can choose where they want to sit in advance.

Afterwards, passengers can use the common-use bag drops CUBD for their baggage.

Airports of Thailand has also planned to bring passengers from the main terminal to a newly opened SAT-1 building. This will help increase the airport’s capacity to accommodate more than 30 million passengers per year.

Source: Bangkok Post

