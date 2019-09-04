Tourism
Thailand’s Government to Streamline Handout for Domestic Tourism
BANGKOK – The Finance Ministry has allocated Bt20 billion to fund the Bt1,000 cash giveaway and 15% rebate for for domestic tourism.
The Comptroller-Genera plans to streamline the registration process to attract merchants to participate in the 1,000-baht cash giveaway.
Interested merchants will be allowed to use the application issued by the department and signed by state agencies. A move to facilitate shops intending to participate in the tourism scheme.
Between Aug 28 and Sept 2, around 500-600 shops on average per day signed up to participate in the 1,000-baht cash handout.
The cash giveaway and the rebate is part of the 316-billion-baht stimulus package, aimed at boosting Thailand’s economic growth.
The Finance Ministry has prepared a budget of 20 billion baht to fund the 1,000-baht tourism giveaway. It will be for travel to tourist destinations outside of home provinces. And a 15% cash rebate of up to 30,000 baht on tourism-related spending.
To be eligible for the tourism handout and rebate, Thais aged 18 and up. Registrants will receive an SMS to confirm their privileges within three business days.
If registrants fail to use the 1,000-baht cash giveaway in the province they identify within two weeks of receiving the SMS, they cannot spend the money in the app.
Those who sign up must download the bank‘s Tung Ngen app to receive payments.
Source: Bangkok Post
Tourism
Swimming Prohibited at Popular Thailand Beaches
Authorities on Wednesday raised red flags to prevent tourists from swimming at four popular beaches in Southern Thailand.
TRANG – Authorities on Wednesday raised red flags to prevent tourists from swimming at four popular beaches in Southern Thailand. Due to strong winds whipping up the waves to more than two meters in height.
Officials, said red flags were raised at Haad Yao, Haad Yong Ling, Haad Chao Mai and Haad Pak Meng beaches. Warning tourists against swimming due to ripe tides and big wave.
Officials also stressed that tourists were prohibited from visiting the marine park. Warning tourism operators to strictly comply with the order against taking tourists to visit the islands in the park area.
In July 2 Filipino men went missing amid strong waves in Phuket. A search and rescue operation was immediately launched. The body of one man was found by a Romanian tourist, the next day. The other mans body was discovered almost a week later.
Phuket’s beaches are notorious to rip tides and life guards place red warning flags in unsafe areas.
On July 4th an Irishman tragically drowned at Surin beach in Phuket.
He and his 25-year-old son James were carried off by huge waves and a riptide.
The lifeguard said the two were swept out to sea by a big wave and he swam out to rescue them but managed to save only the son.
Tourists Advised to Know What A Beach Red Flag Means
For those tourist who visit Thailand and cannot swim the local beach can be a dangerous place. Common sense tells you that the safest place to start learning to swim would be in a swimming Pool. Under the guidance of a swimming Coach.
If you are a long term beach lover and a swimmer then you will know what a Red flag means. If you have never been to the beach then a “Red Flags identifies a No Swimming Area.”
Anyone stupid enough to swim in a Red flagged area not only puts their own lives at risk but also beach Lifeguards and Rescue team.
Tourism
Trouble in Paradise as Chinese Tourism Numbers Drop Dramatically in Thailand
European budget travellers use to be the main driving force behind Thailand’s tourism industry for decades. But Chinese tourism took off starting in 2012 with the release of a hit Chinese comedy movie Lost in Thailand.
BANGKOK – Phuket’s old town, is a favorite social media and selfie backdrop for tourists from China. The island, which has a year-round population of 500,000, typically attracts about 7m visitors a year, of whom 2m are Chinese.
Thailand’s biggest source of tourism since 2012
Chinese tourists can normally even be relied on to come to Phuket in the May to October rainy season. When Western Tourists mostly stay away.
But this month Thalang Road, in the heart of the old town, has been largely deserted.
Chinese groups cancelled trips to Phuket en masse last year after a boat carrying tourists capsized, killing 47 Chinese tourists.
This season, say tradespeople, things are even worse. According to the local hotel association, occupancy on the island is running at only 40-50 per cent.
Chutimon Konglao, a minivan driver, says this is the worst season she has seen in more than a decade of driving tourists around the island.
“After the boat accident, we could really see an impact, but this year is worse,” she says. “Nobody wants to spend money, and nobody knows what will happen.”
From Phuket’s old town to Chiang Mai’s temples and Bangkok’s backpacker hostels, visitor numbers are falling.
Thailand’s cornerstone tourist industry is heading into a slump.
For decades, Thailand has been a model of how to turn tourism into a national “brand” and a powerful motor of economic growth.
With beaches, nightlife, food, discount shopping and an air of spirituality, Thailand has managed to attract both backpackers and luxury tourists. In the past few years, Thailand has drawn in a record number of Chinese tourists. Who were — until recently — seen as a source of limitless growth.
European budget travellers use to be the main driving force behind Thailand’s tourism industry for decades.
Chinese comedy movie Lost in Thailand
But Chinese tourism took off starting in 2012 with the release of a hit Chinese comedy movie Lost in Thailand.
Budget carriers laid on flights from more than a dozen cities to Thailand. Chinese visitors, including many traveling abroad for the first time, became Thai tourism’s largest source of visitors and income.
The slowdown is beginning to hit related sectors. Thai Airways International, the flag carrier, recently reported that losses doubled in the second quarter. Blaming slowing visitor numbers and intense competition.
Senior executives have taken salary cuts to weather what chief executive Sumeth Damrongchaitham calls “this time of crisis”. Budget carriers Nok Air and Thai AirAsia reported second-quarter losses too.
Prayuth Chan-ocha’s government this week put tourism at the center of a $10bn stimulus plan. Extending free visas on arrival for another six months for several countries.
Vietnam is the Region’s Rising Economic Star
Some economists say Thailand risks falling into a “middle-income trap.” No longer poor but lacking the tools and momentum to become rich when digital, IT and other skills are in demand.
Nearby Vietnam is the region’s rising economic star. Its tourist numbers are growing in the double digits, drawing the kind of younger visitors who first came to Thailand two or three decades ago.
“Thailand is at risk of losing share in the low-budget holiday sector as the tourism markets develop in neighboring Vietnam and Cambodia,” Fitch Solutions said in a recent analysis.
According to Thai government statistics, tourist arrivals are up less than 2 per cent in the year to end-June, but arrivals from China are down by nearly 5 per cent.
Thailand’s main tourism promotion body insists the industry is on its way to setting another record of hosting more than 41m visitors this year.
However, foreign industry analysts and some Thai service providers say the sector is already in a downturn.
Source: Financial Times
Tourism
Koh Samui Tourism Operators Turn Their Focus on Domestic Travellers
The average occupancy rate in Koh Samui, plunged sharply to 45% during the first six months this year.
KOH SAMUI – A drop in foreign visitors in Koh Samui has prompted operators to turn their focus to Thai travellers. With more affordable tourism services being arranged.
The average occupancy rate in Koh Samui, plunged sharply to 45% during the first six months this year.
Down from 65% in the same period last year, the Tourism Association of Koh Samui (TAK) announced.
Vorasit Pongkumpunt, TAK president said Chinese tourists dropped the most, due to the US-China trade spat.
The strong baht is also pushing Chinese travellers towards other countries.
In Samui alone, the number of Chinese visitors fell 25-30% in the first six months. With chartered flights from Chengdu to the island down by half to just five flights a week since Aug 15.
Bangkok Airways the Only Commercial Carrier Flying to Koh Samui
Mr Vorasit said one way to reverse slowing tourism is to allow more scheduled flights to land in Samui.
Koh Samui airport should permit more airlines with scheduled flights to compensate for the fall in chartered flights.
Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Koh Samui office, Nongyao Jirundorn, said the TAT plans to promote the island as a preferred destination. Luring tourists from short-haul markets that provide direct flights to Samui.
Last year, 6.1 million tourists visited Surat Thani province, of which 2.7 million reached Samui. Of the total, 10% were Thais. Foreign visitors were mostly from Germany, China, Eastern Europe, Australia and Britain.
In the first half of 2019, overall arrivals to Surat Thani stood at 3.05 million, up 1.7%, and generated 56 billion baht for the economy, up 5.7% from the same period last year.
Ms Nongyao said that in the first half Koh Samui‘s tourism was still healthy, with arrivals around 1 million.
To arrange affordable tourism services to locals, the TAT and the private sector are set to organize the Samui Festival.
Local hotels and ferries will offer discounts to tourists who visit Samui during the event. Bangkok Airways will offer lower airfare between August and December 2019.
Surat Thani governor Wichuwit Jinto said the event, scheduled for Sept 14-19 this year, is expected to generate 500 million baht in tourism income.
Source: Bangkok Post
Trending
-
World News1 year ago
Japanese Whaling Vessels Return to Japan after Murdering Over 300 Whales for “Scientific Research”
-
Crime & Legal1 year ago
Swiss Man Wanted for Spreading HIV Arrested in Koh Samui, Thailand
-
Chiang Rai News1 year ago
Thai Police Blame Hmong Minority Group for Source of Methamphetamine’s
-
Crime & Legal1 year ago
51 Year-Old Briton Kills His 29 Year-Old Thai Wife in a Drunken Rage
-
Regional News1 year ago
21 Year-Old Dutchman Falls to His Death from Bangkok Condo Balcony
-
Video1 year ago
What a wonderful Chiang Rai สวัสดีปีใหม่เจ้า
-
Video1 year ago
The Nature of Chiang Rai, Thailand
-
Video1 year ago
The Treasures of Chiang Rai, Thialand