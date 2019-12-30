Thailand’s Foreign Tourist Arrivals Rise by 6 Percent in November

Thailand’s tourism ministry has reported that foreign tourist arrivals rose 5.92% in November from a year earlier, after increasing 12.51% in the previous month.

The ministry said foreign tourists accounted for 3.35 million last month. A rise of 5.92% from the 3.1 million recorded during the same period of last year. Visitors from China, Thailand’s biggest source of tourists, jumped 18.33% in November year-on-year. Above all after October’s 27.81% surge, partly due to last year’s comparatively low figures.

Tourists from other Asean members came second at 9.5 million, up from 9 million, a 4.7% rise year-on-year.

A total of 3.36 million tourists in November spent THB 167 billion (USD 5.54 billion), up 2.98% from a year earlier. Foreign tourist receipts make up about 12% of Thailand’s gross domestic product.

Last week tourist arrivals in Thailand surpassed 38,260,000, the total 2018 arrival number. Now Thailand has broken through the 39 million international tourist barrier. Just two days before the end of the year.

The 39 millionth tourist was from Russia

Tourism and Sports Minister, Pipat Ratchakitprakan welcomed 44 year-old Anna Pavlovskaya, from Russia as the 39th million tourist. Anna who has visited Thailand twice plans to take a vacation with her family in Phuket province.

The Russian tourist was rewarded with the “Luckiest Visitor” shirt, a certificate for 5 nights at eligible hotels. Also two round-trip tickets for flights within Thailand from Thai Airways.