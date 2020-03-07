Thinking of Thailand Travel? New Quarantine Rules Introduced

Do you have Thailand travel plans, Thailand has updated their travel rules for tourists as coronavirus cases hit 48. The travel rules follows a British traveller testing positive for the virus after arriving from Hong Kong.

The UK government has warned: “There is an ongoing outbreak of coronavirus. Click here to see report.

Thai authorities have introduced a number of measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Furthermore additional measures may be introduced. You should comply with any additional screening measures put in place by the local authorities.”

Tourists entering the country who have been to South Korea, China, Macao, Hong Kong, Italy and Iran, even if only in transit, will be forced to self-quarantine for 14 days at their home or hotel room.

They will also have to check in every day with the authorities or face a 200,00 baht fine.

Thailand travel tourists are also advised to self-quarantine on their return to their home country rom Thailand if symptoms arise.

The US State Department has not issued new warnings for Americans wishing to Thailand travel. There are also no current warnings regarding coronavirus from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Is Thailand travel from the UK affected?

Travel to and from the UK continues to remain uninterrupted in Thailand. With flights and public transport running.

However, Israel flag carrier airline El Al has stopped all flights to and from Thailand. Above all in an attempt to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. While Thai Airways, Jetstar and airlines in South Korea and Kuwait reduce flights as well.

Airports including Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai will be thermal screening for signs of the coronavirus. Thailand travel tourists will also be given health advice on arrival.

Thailand was the first country to confirm a coronavirus case on January 12, as cases continue to climb.

A number of events have been cancelled in the country due to coronavirus, including Songkran water festivities.

The annual Full Moon Party on Koh Phangan has also been cancelled due to coronavirus fears. Despite zero reported coronavirus cases on the island.

Tourism Thailand has insisted that the country is still open and welcomes tourists for Thailand Travel. However popular resorts at destinations such as Phuket have been deserted. Reporting of a 40 per cent drop in tourist numbers.