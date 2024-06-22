Connect with us

Thailand Named Top Spot for Most Popular Tourist Destination
Bangkok named Asia-Pacific's Best City: Travel + Leisure Image

Thailand’s Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin expressed delight that the Kingdom continues to be a popular tourist destination, with Bangkok selected Best City and Koh Samui Best Island in the Asia-Pacific area by the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards 2024.

According to Chai Wacharonke, a spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, the Prime Minister prioritises the aesthetic, comfortable, and accessible nature of Thailand’s tourist destinations in order to establish Thailand as a premier destination for global travellers and a tourism hub.

He praised Thailand’s achievements in the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2024, presented by Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and Macau. Koh Samui was named the Best Island in Asia Pacific, and Samui Airport ranked fourth in the Best Airports in Asia Pacific category.

In addition, Bangkok was named Asia-Pacific’s Best City. These achievements highlight Thailand’s tourism industry’s ability to provide both beauty and comfort, resulting in unforgettable experiences for tourists.


The Prime Minister’s spokeswoman stated that Travel + Leisure is Asia’s largest travel and lifestyle magazine, including awards for hotels and other travel-related categories in the Asia-Pacific area.

During the period of January to March 2024, the magazine received more than 200,000 ballots and conducted surveys to determine its awards. The magazine praised Koh Samui’s charm, modest bungalows, fishing villages, millions of coconut trees, and magnificent natural beauty, indicating that it is one of Thailand’s most popular destinations. Readers voted it the best island. Additionally, Samui Airport was named the fourth finest airport.

Bangkok was awarded the finest city in Asia-Pacific by the magazine, which described it as a bustling metropolis full of diversity, including street cuisine, fine dining, busy nightlife, and a combination of spiritual sites such as temples, palaces, and cultural aspects.

“Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin emphasises tourism industry development as part of the ‘Ignite Thailand’ strategy. Aside from assuring travellers’ comfort and safety, he advocates modernizing tourist destinations to cater to all demographics and supports activities that keep up with current tourism trends.

Preserving the natural beauty of these places is also important. Thailand’s continued prominence in these prizes demonstrates the effectiveness of its tourist initiatives,” said Chai Wacharong.

Many Tourists Choosing to Explore Thailand with a Campervan

Many Tourists Choosing to Explore Thailand with a Campervan
