Thailand Reduces Income Requirement For Special Tourist Visas

Thailand reversed its decision on the controversial income requirement for the Special Tourist Visa (STV) following online backlash, restoring hope to many eager travelers wishing to come to covd-19 free Thailand.

In late September, prospective travelers to Thailand were overjoyed to hear the news that Thailand was relaxing its borders and letting people apply for a Special Tourist Visa to visit the country.

However, on closer examination of the announcement, many were dismayed to learn of the prohibitive financial proof that they had to show in order to be granted the visa.

The previous requirement stated that those wishing to apply for the 90-day Special Tourist Visa had to provide bank statements in the last six months that showed the equivalent to 500,000 baht, or $16,336 USD, along with a large number of other requirements that needed to be met.