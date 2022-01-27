Thailand: Perfect Travel Destination for Writers

They say that a perfect place for a writer to create a masterpiece is to explore the world and gain experience- discover places and meet new people. This helps them gain Thailand3experiences that will instigate ideas for a novel. Where to embark on an adventure? Go to. There are many reasons why every writer should visit Thailand. Here are seven reasons why:

Beaches

Bask in the heat of the sun and naturally increase your Endorphin and Serotonin. If the tropical heat is not enough to make you in the mood to write, maybe the blue waters of Thailand’s famous beaches like Ko Lipe, Hua Hin, Phang Nga Bay, and Tarutao National Park can. Let the waves relax your mind and take an Alex Garland approach in your writing. The beach is a good place to begin writing but don’t let the surge of tourists distract you.

Temple

Buddhist temples in Thailand are not reserved for religious purposes only. It is also the best place to get spiritual wellness, to calm the mind and the body. Visit Wat Ram Poeng in Chiang Mai and take a total immersion among Buddhists. It takes many practices to be able to meditate like monks do but knowing how to find your inner energy and being at peace with yourself, can help write effective and strong pieces. If you just want to take casual temple tours, head to famous temples such as Wat Arun, Wat Pho, Wat Benchamabophit, and Wat Traimit. Admiring the ambience and architecture might help you be creative and inspired.

Mountain

Go a la Rudyard Kipling and find creativity by wandering around Khao Yai National Park. Trek through the 2,000 square mile park and embark on an adventure with wild birds, tigers, gibbons, and elephants. End your trek by dipping in the Heo Suwat waterfall, one of the many waterfalls found in the park. If you want a more taxing climb, go down to Chiang Mai and climb Doi Inthanon, the highest mountain in Thailand. Maybe your jungle book like the novel is waiting for you to finish in these forests.

Second-hand Book Stores

Reading is always part of being a writer, but reading can be expensive. The solution is in Thailand’s Dasa Book café in Sukhumvit Road, Bangkok. Here you can find more than 17,000 cheap second-hand books that will make bookworms happy. Drink a cup (or two) of coffee in the café while writing. Let the ambience lead your mind into writing your next masterpiece.

Diversity of Culture

This country offers rich and diverse culture, that tourists can’t experience in any other country. Thailand is an exotic Asian country that has plenty to offer. From tourist destinations, food, culture, and the people. Every aspect of this country gives inspiration to your next work. Do not be afraid to try new things, because you may never know how much it can help your writing career. For a touch of familiarity, Thailand is popular among tourists so you won’t feel unsafe or out of place when walking around.

Relaxing Thai Massage

If you want to remove stress, then do not miss the chance to get an authentic Thai massage in Thailand. Massage salons are all around this country, and most of them offer the best pain-relieving massage. No need to go far because Bangkok has some of the best salons. Try Health Land Ekamai, Face Spa Bangkok, or Take Care Beauty Salon & Spa in Sukhumvit Road. Let the locals work their magic and transcend you in a soothing reverie to remove writer’s block and distractions.

The People

The people of this nation are one of their greatest treasures. Their warm hospitality and friendliness among tourists will touch you. If the culture and the environment do not inspire you maybe the people can. Talk with the locals and learn about their lifestyles. Every person has a story to tell and you can get inspiration from listening to them.

There are many things writers learn from travelling and Thailand is a one-stop place to know these. If you are a writer, visit Thailand! There are many places, people, and things that can surprise you. These surprises will lead you to write a great masterpiece.

Author Bio:

