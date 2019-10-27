Thailand Extends Visa on Arrival Fee Waiver for Tourists

Thailand’s Cabinet has approved a 6-month extension of the Visa on Arrival fee waiver campaign for visitors. The visa fee waiver is to help generate more tourism spending in Thailand.

A Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisulee Traisaranakul announced today that the Cabinet has approved in principle the draft fee waiver extension of Visa on Arrival, for an additional six months from the expiry of the initial campaign on 31st October, until 30th April 2020.

Under this campaign, a 2,000 baht Visa on Arrival fee is waived for eligible visitors. The campaign has been proven to increase tourist numbers in Thailand.

The waiver will cost the government 10.764 billion baht in lost revenue from fee collection, but is expected to generate 144.732 billion baht revenue from tourism.

The Cabinet has also discussed a quota increase for Thai participants in Australia’s Work and Holiday program. The quota has been increased from 500 to 2,000 annually. The campaign allows Thai youth, selected by Thailand, to legally work and travel in Australia.