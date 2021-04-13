Thailand Approves Eight Covid-19 Vaccines for Quarantine Waiver

Thailand has approved a list of eight Covid-19 vaccine makers for foreign visitors seeking to no quarantine on arrival for Phuket. Thailand is planning to reopen Phuket from July and waiving quarantine for vaccinated tourists.

Visitors to Thailand will need to upload copies of the vaccination certi ficates on the website of the nation’s foreign ministry prior to arrival to reduce the quarantine period to seven days.

Those without vaccinations will still need to undergo 10 days of isolation and visitors from countries including South Africa will be subject to a two-week quarantine.

The list of approved vaccine makers are Sinovac, AstraZeneca Plc, SK Bioscience Co. Ltd., Pfizer, BioNTech SE, Serum Institute of India, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna Inc. and Sinopharm Group Co.

Despite the recent spike in covid-19 cases, Thailand is betting on a return of foreign visitors to rescue its economy from its worst performance in more than two decades. The nation, famous for its palm-fringed beaches, temples and backpacker culture, shortened the quarantine this month after the requirement was seen as the biggest hurdle to potential travelers.

Phuket, an resort island, is also working to completely waive the quarantine from July for vaccinated tourists.

Foreign visitors will still need to present a certificate of entry, a valid visa, health insurance, Covid-19 test results along with their vaccine certificate, according to the Foreign Ministry rules. Those seeking shorter quarantine should have taken their shots no less than 14 days before travel date.

The pandemic has devastated Thailand’s tourism industry, which provided more than $60 billion in revenue from about 40 million foreign visitors in 2019.

While Thailand has been largely successful in containing the outbreak, a fresh wave of infections tied to entertainment venues in Bangkok has prompted authorities to order closure of pubs and bars in the affected areas.

Thai health officials on Tuesday reported 965 new cases of covid-19 coronavirus bringing the accumulated total to 34,575, since the start of the pandemic last year. It was the third day in a row with more than 900 new cases in the Kingdom.

The growing covid-19 outbreaks now threaten to undermine the Thai governments plans to welcome back tourists to the island of Phuket with no quarantine in July.

Covid-19 cases have spiked and the latest figures suggest the coronavirus spread has yet to be contained by health officials. This could jeopardize Thailand’s tourism efforts to boost the local travel industry.

Source: Bloomberg, CTN News