Thai Vietjet Offers 50% Discount Baggage Fee for Phuket and Krabi

Not only applying 50% off on domestic flights, Thai Vietjet is also offering 50% discount on baggage fee for passengers traveling between Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) and Krabi or Phuket (applicable on both ways). The cost for 15 kg baggage will be as low as 180 THB only (not inclusive of VAT).

With this offer, travelers who fly between Bangkok Suvarnabhumi and Krabi or Phuket can enjoy further baggage benefits for their trips, especially with additional holidays in July.

This special offer is available from now until 31st July 2020 for advance purchase at www.vietjetair.com and all other booking channels. Passengers who have already purchased tickets can also benefit from this offer by log into the airline website to manage bookings.

For ticket fares, the airline is still running promotion campaign offering 50% fare discount for all domestic routes of Thai Vietjet. By simply applying ‘SKYFUN50’ discount code only at www.vietjetair.com until 10 July 2020.

The discount is applicable for selected normal fares, not including tax and surcharges, for traveling from now until 15th July 2020 on routes between Bangkok and Chiang Mai/ Chiang Rai/ Phuket/ Krabi/ Udon Thani, and also direct flights between Chiang Rai and Phuket/ Udon Thani.

With the commitment to providing further chances of affordable air travel with fun experience for Thai passengers, Thai Vietjet has increased domestic flight frequency in response to the increasing travel demand.

The carrier has been strictly performing aircraft disinfection daily throughout its fleet in compliance with Thai Ministry of Public Health. Plus performing cleaning and disinfection its company premises to reduce potential risk to the staff to ensure passengers wellbeing.

About VietJet

The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations and performance, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands.

Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline was awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars in 2018 and 2019 by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world’s 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018 and 2019. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.

Thai Vietjet is cooperating with Vietjet to extend its flight network and provide more opportunities for travellers in the world to discover Thailand and many other countries. Currently the airline operates 7 domestic routes from Bangkok to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Udon Thani plus the direct flight from Chiang Rai to Phuket and Udon Thani, 8 routes connecting Thailand and Vietnam such as Bangkok to Da Lat/ Da Nang, and more international routes from Thailand to mainland China.

Further information at www.vietjetair.com