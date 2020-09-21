Thai Vietjet Airline Offers a Chance Win Free Ticket Every Day

Thai Vietjet has just launched a special membership privileges offering free 15 kg checked baggage for SkyFUNNERs who sign up at SkyFUN.vietjetair.com and show their E-member card (received via email) upon check-in.

This special privilege is available for all Thai Vietjet’s domestic routes with traveling period from 25 September – 24 October, 2020. In addition, SkyFUNNER will have a chance to win daily free tickets on Facebook www.facebook.com/VietJetThailand/ during 21 September – 29 October, 2020. For weekly special for new subscribers.

They will have a chance to win 3-month-free ticket vouchers from weekly lucky draw during 18 September – 29 October, 2020. It’s time to register to be SkyFUNNERs and book tickets at great prices plus even more value-added benefits. For more information, please visit SkyFUN.vietjetair.com.

Thai Vietjet’s SkyFUN e-commerce platform was launched to offer enhanced experience to travellers for amazing journeys, plus easy access to essential information. Passengers will have more chances to enjoy the FUN activities, gifts and benefits during booking journey every week. The payment method is convenient for customers in Thailand by either credit cards or local debit cards.

With the commitment to providing further chances of affordable air travel with fun experience for Thai passengers, Thai Vietjet has increased domestic flight frequency in response to the increasing travel demand. The carrier has been strictly performing aircraft disinfection daily throughout its fleet in compliance with Thai Ministry of Public Health, plus performing cleaning and disinfection its company premises to reduce potential risk to the staff to ensure passengers wellbeing

About Vietjet:

The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations and performance, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands.

Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline was awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars in 2018 and 2019 by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world’s 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018 and 2019. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.

Thai Vietjet is cooperating with Vietjet to extend its flight network and provide more opportunities for travellers in the world to discover Thailand and many other countries. Currently the airline operates 13 domestic routes from Bangkok to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Udon Thani, Hat Yai, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Ubon Ratchathani, Surat Thani plus the direct flight from Chiang Rai to Phuket, Udon Thani, Hat Yai 8 routes connecting Thailand and Vietnam such as Bangkok to Da Lat/ Da Nang, and more international routes from Thailand to mainland China.

Further information at www.vietjetair.com