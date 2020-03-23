Thai Tourism Officials Prepare for the Return of Chinese Tourist

Thai tourism officials report Chinese tourists are expected to resume their travels in April as Covid-19 infections subside. Furthermore Thai tourism officials say they are aiming to apply more safety and health administration programs to help operators enhance their ability to deal with the pandemic and assuring the safety for tourists.

Yuthasak Supasorn, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) says Outbound tour operators in China have informed partners in Thailand that two provinces,have lifted travel restrictions.

Mr Yuthasak said TAT will work with the private sector to prepare a safety and health administration program.

The TAT and Public Health Ministry are implementing regulatory outlines to raise the cleaning and hygiene standards of tourism services. Above all attractions, hotels and restaurants.

The program aims to win the confidence of tourists as they now prioritize health and safety issues. Above all when choosing a destination. Mr Yuthasak said the industry will kick off with a big cleaning nationwide once Thailand has the virus contained.

“The behavior of global tourists will totally change because of the coronavirus pandemic,” he said. “The TAT has a role in promotion, but if the products we sell are not good enough to meet tourists’ expectations, it’s worthless.”

Thai tourism officials drafting marketing plan

The lessons from the pandemic are also shaping the TAT’s marketing plan for 2021. Which is also in the drafting process.

Mr Yuthasak acknowledged that Thailand could take many years to return to 40 million tourists. Furthermore the agency has set growth at just 8% for 2021. TAT has already shifted focus from quantity to quality.

The global crisis has compelled the TAT to ramp up online marketing and set up virtual trade shows.

In the 60 years the TAT has operated, the coronavirus pandemic has proved the most difficult challenge. Even when compared with incidents like tsunamis and floods, said Thanet Phetsuwan, deputy director for communication and marketing at the TAT.

The virus is not only hitting Thai tourism but is also leaving a lasting impact on the entire value chain of the global tourism industry, he said.

Source: Bangkok Post, The Thaiger

