Thai AirAsia Launches Unlimited Pass to Spur Domestic Travel

Thai AirAsia has launched an Unlimited Pass to stimulate Thailand’s domestic tourism and to boost the nation’s economy. The AirAsia Unlimited Pass is priced at 2,999 baht and goes on sale from today until July 5, 2020

With the flight redemption period beginning June 30 until Nov 26 and travel from July 20 to Dec 17.

The Unlimited Pass offers guests unlimited flights across 23 domestic destinations in Thailand. Such as Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Hatyai, Nan, Ubon Ratchathani, Udon Thani and Khon Kaen.

Chief executive of AirAsia Thailand, Santisuk Klongchaiya, said the Covid-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the economy and the tourism sector. Especially in terms of foreign tourist spending in the nation, which has yet to return to normal.

“In support for both the public and private sector, Thai AirAsia is launching the unlimited pass for the first time in Thailand. Thai AirAsia hopes of stimulating travel from late July through to the middle of December

Thai AirAsia unlimited pass an incredible value

“We expect the unlimited pass will prove very popular for value seekers, as well as providing incredible value and convenience for our guests.

“This special offer for unlimited domestic travel will also provide numerous spin-off benefits to many communities, regions and across the nation as we work together to overcome this situation and get our economy back on its feet,” he said in a statement.

Santisuk reassured guests that the airline has stepped up all precautionary measures around safety and hygiene, on the ground and in the air, to ensure guests arrive safely and healthily at their destination.

“AirAsia is looking to offer the very best convenience and value to our guests as well as reassure that their health and safety is our top priority,” he said.

Further information and details on how to redeem the AirAsia Unlimited Pass for domestic travel can be found at airasia.com/deals or via the AirAsia Mobile App by clicking on the Deals tab and logging in with your BIG member account then clicking “AirAsia Unlimited Pass.”